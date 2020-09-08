Robert is a fun-loving and caring 13-year-old boy. A natural comedian, he loves to joke around to make people laugh. It’s not hard for Robert to engage with others. In fact, he likes to tease his favorite people, and he giggles when he is teased back.
Robert enjoys exploring the world around him, and he’ll never say no to going for a ride in the car. His favorite destination is the local Dollar Store where he can buy colorful plastic sunglasses, anything to do with superheroes, and an assortment of snacks. Robert is also a huge fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spider-Man, so it isn’t unusual to find him playing with action figures depicting those heroes.
When visiting with his recruiter, Lynn Moyer, Robert will point to a picture on the wall and explain that the house in the painting is her house or that she is the woman in the background. She always brings creative projects and lets Robert know how much she loves watching him create pictures with stickers or draw in coloring books.
Robert is ready to find his forever family, and he will thrive with one that is loving, patient and kind.
“He needs a family, as we all do, for a lifetime,” Moyer says. “Even when he is grown, he needs to go home for Thanksgiving dinner and have a family that he knows is always there for him.”
For more information about Robert, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The pandemic has greatly impacted the needs and pressures associated with returning to school. You can help children in foster care prepare for their upcoming school year by donating to our Education Fund at www.adopt.org or mailing your gift to 1735 Market St., Suite A-441, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
