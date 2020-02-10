Jerome’s dream day is a simple one — to lounge in pajamas surrounded by family, all of them enjoying peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They would take time to play video games and be creative with a set of Legos. For dinner, they might share a big bowl of spaghetti.
It’s the kind of weekend day so many 9-year-olds take for granted. But for Jerome, it would be a special treat. Jerome lives in a foster home, but longs for a permanent family — hopefully one with other children near his age — that would give him unconditional love and care for him forever.
Think back if you can to your childhood and how important it was to be surrounded by family who provided you with guidance, structure and a sense that you are safe and secure.
Try to imagine how you might have felt if you didn’t have that. Numerous studies indicate that children grow up better in families where they have experienced love and stability in their early years.
Jerome’s future depends on having such a family.
In the fifth grade at school, Jerome’s favorite subject is math. He doesn’t know yet what he wants to be when he grows up, but his strong interest in video games suggests that he might like to have a career creating them, especially those that involve race cars. He may be inspired by a visit to Disneyland, which he hopes to visit with a family that adopts him.
“When Jerome and I play with his Lego set, his imagination is set free,” says his social worker.
“It’s a joy to see that. I’m so eager to see him be part of a loving family that will help shape him through the formative years ahead.
Since the Adoption Center’s formation 47 years ago, it has helped create families for nearly 3,000 children in this area whose families of origin couldn’t raise them. There are hundreds of children still waiting for the chance to be adopted into a family that will be theirs forever.
For more information about Jerome or other children like him, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call (267) 443-1872. Visit the Adoption Center website at www.adopt.org.
