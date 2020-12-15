Corey is a kind, energetic, and fun-loving 16-year-old boy. He’s flexible and easy-going, so it’s not surprising that he genuinely enjoys going with the flow and taking each day as it comes.
One of Corey’s favorite hobbies is drawing, which might come from his love of Anime and Dragon Ball Z. But his passions don’t stop there; he also likes playing sports (especially soccer and basketball), video games, and board games. When he’s with his friends, Corey welcomes a game of Uno or Skip Bo.
Even though Corey is laid-back, his recruiter, Lynn Moyer, notes that he is very meticulous when it comes to his artwork and schoolwork.
“Corey will take his time with assignments and use great care to complete them,” she praises. “He keeps an eye on the time and is usually very punctual.”
Corey wouldn’t mind becoming a photographer, hair stylist, or veterinarian one day, and his stellar work ethic will certainly help him achieve any goal.
Corey longs to join a family that is committed and nurturing. He deserves a family who is trustworthy and one that can empower him to find his identity as he gets older. Older siblings are an appealing idea for Corey so he could learn from and emulate them. Corey was born deaf and is fluent in ASL. It would be beneficial for him to join a family that has at least one other person who is fluent in ASL.
For more information about Corey, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or (267) 443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption events to spark and sustain the strongest placements.
