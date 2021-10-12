Chrisean smiles with his eyes, those soft brown eyes that tell you that he wants to get to know you, that he wants to be your friend. This 13-year-old is a true extrovert and enjoys being in a crowd and chatting with anyone; he is eager to initiate conversations, even if you’re new in his life.
Chrisean is a terrific student, and he looks forward to math and science classes, especially because he likes experimenting. He is naturally very inquisitive and strives to discover how things work – it’s not a surprise that he loves creating and building things! His favorite subjects in school are math and science, and one of his several aspirations is to become a scientist to combine the two.
Chrisean is a huge fan of basketball, and he loves to both watch and play the sport. A dream day for him would be filled with basketball activities of any sort. He’d also love to grow up to play basketball professionally. Other hobbies of Chrisean’s include board games, reading chapter books, and doing puzzles. In fact, he is a self-proclaimed puzzle master!
Chrisean would thrive as an only child or as the youngest child so that he could receive the encouragement and focus he deserves. “Chrisean has been in foster care almost his whole life,” says Cleo Crossley, his recruiter. “He really wants a family where he will be living forever, no more moving around, one with a mom and dad and hopefully a dog.” Chrisean is excited about the prospect of having a dog because “they are loyal to you and love you,” he says.
For more information about Chrisean, and other youth waiting for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
