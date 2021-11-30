Zyirah is a bright and determined 15 year-old girl who values honesty and open communication. Those closest to her admire this about Zyirah; in fact, her social worker’s favorite thing to do with Zyirah is to simply sit down and have a conversation with her. Zyirah comes to life when she gets to discuss her goals and dreams or offer insight to a friend’s problem.
Apart from being a skilled conversationalist, Zyirah is an undeniable fashionista and takes pride in her appearance. She enjoys keeping her nails and hair looking pristine and matches every outfit to her distinct style. One of Zyirah’s goals is to attend cosmetology school to become a beautician or nail technician. She’s also expressed interest in nursing school, but plans to do that after establishing herself as a cosmetologist.
Some of Zyirah’s hobbies include shopping and eating. The fastest way to her heart is through a good meal – especially fried chicken or macaroni and cheese. Zyirah also loves to stay active by playing basketball. Her drive and determination are visible when she’s on the court, shooting hoops.
Zyirah longs to be adopted and hopes to join a family that will support and encourage her dreams. Her ideal family would include a mother, father, and older siblings to emulate. Zyirah responds well to parents that are firm, yet fair because she believes that positive communication is the key to any stable and loving home – a type of home that Zyirah deserves.
For more information about Zyirah, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. May is National Foster Care Month, a time to raise awareness for the 10,000 children in foster care who are looking for their forever families in the region. To learn how you can do your part this month, email ac@adopt.org or visit www.adopt.org.
