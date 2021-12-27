When you meet William, 20 years old, you will first notice his big smile and friendly manner. Then, as you get to know him, you will discover that William is a sweet, affectionate, and laidback person. He enjoys family time or hanging out with peers, but also needs his alone time in his room.
His favorite activities are watching TV, playing games on his tablet and playing with toy trucks. His favorite shows are on Nick Jr., he loves cartoons! Other activities that William also enjoys are working on puzzles and listening to music. When he’s out with others his age, he likes to go bowling and going out to eat. He also likes the simple pleasure of going out for walks in his neighborhood.
Routines help William thrive, so he enjoys starting the day with making his bed. He also likes to set the table for dinner and help with his laundry. William has thought about working in a restaurant’s kitchen someday. What William is looking for in a family is kindness, patience, support and love. William would like a family that understands his limits, has routines and can help him learn and achieve all he can achieve.
For more information about William, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
