Trevon is known for his welcoming and intriguing eyes. This 17-year-old enjoys taking in the world as he sits in his favorite bean bag chair or as he enjoys time outdoors – walking, swinging, and running around. Trevon easily engages with people he knows but can take some time to warm up with new people in his life. He is recognized for his big and enthusiastic smile.
Trevon loves anything he can fidget with. One of his favorite indoor activities is playing with his fidget devices as he observes the action around him. Trevon also enjoys listening to music and getting a chance to “rock out” some days. Finally, Trevon also enjoys building with Lego Bricks.
Trevon really enjoys being in a family atmosphere and dreams of finding a forever family soon. He needs a patient, loving family willing to make a lifelong commitment to his care. He would do well with other children in the home but also may be the only child.
For more information about Trevon, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.