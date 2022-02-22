Meet Rashad, an eighteen-year-old with his eyes set on going to and graduating from college. He is quiet and reserved when you first meet him, but once he builds trust with you, Rashad will become more talkative. And when he is really comfortable, he will tell you one of the many stories he has in his repertoire.
Rashad’s main passion is video games. He loves to play them and loves to watch videos of others playing. Rashad would like to eventually work in building or designing games. For now, he plays and shoots videos of his play, and then he shares these videos. He does this as he likes watching others play and hopes people learn some tips from watching his gameplay. His goal now is to go to college to learn how games are built and find a role for himself in the video game industry.
Rashad prefers conversations with adults, but for his forever family he’d enjoy one with many siblings. He wishes for a family who will love, support, and guide him as he grows into adulthood. Rashad would prefer a two-parent home, and a strong mother-figure would be especially welcome.
For more information about Rashad, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.