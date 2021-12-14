Nicky, who likes to be called “Nico,” is a 14-year-old who is intelligent, thoughtful, and detailed-orientated. Others would point out that he is talkative and outgoing, while Nico would add that he is happy, kind, and creative, too! Nico enjoys learning and he is very curious; at school, he enjoys chemistry and science classes best. In his free time, Nico enjoys watching videos on YouTube and playing games on his computer.
When he’s not playing on the computer, Nico can be found tending his garden. He has quite the green thumb! This past summer he grew lettuce, ghost peppers, and radishes. He might try his hand at flowers next. He is considering attending college and studying horticulture or video game development. He’d also enjoy travelling more, as Nico is curious about and interested in seeing the whole world.
Nicky would love to find a forever family that would take an interest in some of the activities he enjoys and who can provide a home that is filled with warmth and affection. He would prefer a two-parent home that has a well- structured environment with clear boundaries in place. He loves animals and would enjoy cats, dogs, turtles, or even bearded dragons! Nico is open-minded and looking forward to experiencing new things in life. He has a big heart and a lot of love to give to his forever family.
For more information about Nico, and other youth waiting for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
