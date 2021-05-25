Nelson is an energetic and delightful teen who has a captivating smile and infectious giggle. He has the unique ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face, even if they’ve had a bad day. Those closest to Nelson describe him as kind and helpful, and he is always happy to help others by holding a door open or assisting with tasks and chores.
Nelson is very artistic and imaginative, and he expresses his creative side by coloring, drawing, and building with LEGOs. When it’s time to decompress after a long day, Nelson also enjoys playing with his action figures or acting out Power Ranger moves. In fact, he aspires to be a Power Ranger when he grows up. If that doesn’t work out, Nelson wouldn’t mind becoming a basketball player, as basketball is his preferred sport.
Nelson’s favorite time of the day is meal time. He has a hearty appetite and likes most types of food. Nelson loves McDonald’s most of all, but some of his other go-to choices are pizza, chicken and rice.
Nelson has expressed wishing for a family to live with forever, and he is eager to feel that guidance and consistency. He isn’t picky when it comes to his future family. Ideally, Nelson would choose to have older siblings to learn from, but families with younger children would also be considered as well. As long as a family is as caring and affectionate as he is, Nelson is sure to thrive.
For more information about Nelson, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. May is National Foster Care Month, a time to raise awareness for the 10,000 children in foster care who are looking for their forever families in the region. To learn how you can do your part this month, email ac@adopt.org or visit www. adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.