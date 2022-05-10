Darnell, 19, is a kind, friendly, and joyful youth. His absolute favorite thing to do is listen to music. Rhythm fills his heart with joy and sparks a lasting, radiant smile on his face. From Beyonce to music from Disney movies, he enjoys it all. One of his all-time favorite songs is “Under the Sea” and you can imagine the joy it brings to him when he hears it come on. As one of his workers relayed, “I really enjoy singing Disney tunes to Darnell. I love to see his smile every time the song gets to an exciting point, it’s as if he is watching the movie in his mind.”
Darnell enjoys spending time with the people he loves. Whether it is sitting and enjoying the company of another person or listening to a book read aloud or even just hearing about the goings-on of the day, Darnell enjoys himself. When he is outdoors, he enjoys strolling around the playground and delights in the sounds of children playing. Darnell enjoys time swinging on his swing set as well.
Darnell would do well with a family committed to spending time giving him the loving attention he needs and deserves. For more information about Darnell, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872.
Celebrating its 50th year, the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
