Jonathon is compassionate and charming 12 year-old boy with a captivating smile. He’s happiest when he gets to spend time with those he loves most. When he does get to visit with his favorite people, Jonathon’s eager to catch up on anything he’s missed and share his latest news, too.
In his spare time, Jonathon enjoys a bit of everything. He’s very active, so he can often be found playing his favorite sports – basketball and football. His favorite teams are the Brooklyn Nets and the Pittsburgh Steelers. To relax after a long day, he likes to play video games, especially Fortnite, Roblox, Among Us, and Rocket League.
Jonathon is in the 8th grade and does well in school, especially when he receives guidance and encouragement from his teachers. Gym is his favorite subject, which is no surprise considering his athletic hobbies. Jonathon isn’t set on a future career, but he’s certain that he wants to be famous in whatever field he chooses.
Jonathon’s one wish is to leave foster care. He’s open to all different kinds of families, as long as the family in question is nice to him. Jonathon cares deeply for his sisters, so he wants his future family to be open to maintaining his relationships with them. He longs to spend quality time with a family, whether that’s going to a trampoline park or staying in and watching movies together. Jonathon needs guidance and unconditional love, and he is eager to show the same to a family in return.
For more information about Jonathon, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
