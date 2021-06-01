Jackson is a true people-person at only 9 years-old. He’s constantly laughing, snuggling, or playing, and it’s for this reason that those around him consider him a “ray of sunshine.” It’s impossible to have a bad day when Jackson is around, with his bright, infectious smile.
When it comes to enjoying his free time, Jackson isn’t picky. He lights up while he’s participating in outdoor activities, especially adventures in the park or playground. Jackson doesn’t mind playing indoors either though; he loves to cuddle up with a good movie and can keep himself busy with his favorite toys.
Jackson is progressing well in school, and he is cherished by each of his teachers. He hits all of the goals created for him, and he thrives with one-on-one support and praise. Jackson has recently made tremendous growth, and is able to crawl with minimal help – he’ll even get his feet moving to dance to his favorite music. Enthusiastic and determined, he doesn’t let any hurdles hold him back.
Jackson’s sweet heart has an impact on everyone he meets, and he deserves the unconditional love of a family. The ideal home for him would provide the care and advocacy he needs to flourish. He would love older siblings, pets, and especially a family who can cook his favorite foods – baked ziti and cinnamon rolls. With his endearing smiles and giggles, Jackson would bring limitless joy and affection to any home.
For more information about Jackson, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is turning 50, and we’re kicking off the celebration with a virtual race. Join us in a collective effort to walk, run, bike, or otherwise get moving to bring awareness and funding for children in foster care ready to find their forever families. Go to bit.ly/AdoptCtr50 for more information.
