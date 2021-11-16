J’Mere, is an outgoing 17-year-old who likes to be on the move. He simply likes being with friends talking while being up for just about anything. J’Mere’s favorite places to go are amusement parks, movies (like the Marvel films) and out shopping for sneakers and watches. J’Mere enjoys a day at the beach and dreams of vacationing somewhere warm.
J’Mere is an avid gamer and loves playing video games. He is also very interested in sports and enjoys watching football and basketball. His team to root for is the Philadelphia Eagles. Another interest of J’Mere’s is fast cars and sports cars. Someday he’d love to own a sports car.
He is unsure about what career to pursue but has expressed interest in becoming a landscaper or even a teacher. He’s looking for a family who will be able to help him sort out his goals, interests, and talents. J’Mere is open to any type of family, with or without pets, and he’d like to be the youngest or only youth in the home. He’d also like to be able to continue his relationship with his brother.
For more information about J’Mere, contact the Adoption Center at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. November is National Adoption Month, a time to celebrate families who have grown through adoption, while raising awareness of the 10,000 children in the region who are ready for their families. To learn how you can help, visit www.adopt.org or email ac@adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.