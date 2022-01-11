Meet 10-year-old Estefani! You’ll know she’s enjoying herself when she bops to her favorite music. Some of her favorite music can be found on the KidzBop albums, but she is open to all music that is catchy with a good beat. When she hears music she likes, Lady Gaga for example, she immediately perks up, gets excited and will dance along. If she doesn’t like an artist or song, she’ll close her eyes and pretend to sleep, until the music is changed!
Other activities she enjoys include watching shows such as Cocomelon or any cartoon where the characters sing. She also enjoys making music on her own keyboard. Estefani enjoys participating in group activities such as arts and crafts and music therapy. Finally, Estefani also enjoys being read to, has a favorite rocking chair and likes when her hand is held.
A “dream day” for Estefani would be to take a nice walk outside while listening to some KidzBop. Then, she would read a book and eat her favorite foods. She’d round out her day with a nap.
Currently, Estefani attends school virtually due to the pandemic. Like with other children, virtual school has been difficult because it is easier to get bored. However, when she is engaged in school, she will do her best to pay attention.
Estefani would do well in a home where they are committed to learning and training. Other children or pets in the home are welcome. Estefani has a relationship with her brothers and her future family should be willing to support those relationships.
For more information about Estefani, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
