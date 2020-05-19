If 14-year-old Grace were told she could have three wishes, she would choose only one: “I want to feel happy and safe.”
In these times of coronavirus, it is difficult for any child in foster care to experience those emotions; Grace’s adoption recruiter, Emily Benanchietti, of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, keeps reassuring Grace that she and others like her are not being forgotten. “I remind her that despite the strange and difficult circumstances we are all living through right now, we are still trying to find a permanent family for her.”
Grace is a thoughtful and introspective young woman who dazzles those who meet her with her endearing smile and her interest in the arts. She’ll engage easily in conversations about the stories she’s writing and the movies she has seen. She is a movie buff, and is a fan of the Marvel movies series, her favorite being “Dark Phoenix.”
Her favorite subjects in school are language arts, Spanish, science, drawing and writing.
She has requested books, mainly mysteries, to keep her absorbed during this pandemic.
But her interests are eclectic. She enjoys track, basketball and ballet dancing. Recently, she has become interested in African dance. When school resumes, she hopes to join the track and the dance teams.
“Grace is one of the most creative teenagers I know,” Benanchietti says.
“The first time I took her on an outing, she brought a notebook with her, and while we waited for our food, she wrote an entire story. She uses writing — often poetry — to help her express her thoughts and feelings.”
Like other children who live in foster care, Grace aims for a career where she can advocate for others who cannot do it for themselves.
“She’ll talk about adoption,” Benanchietti says. “In her mind, having a family means they’re not going to leave you. If you’re having a bad day, they’ll listen and be there for you. She feels very alone, and a family would mean not being by herself anymore and having people who care about her.”
For more information about Grace, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call (267) 443-1872. For information about adoption, visit www.adopt.org and listen to the Center’s weekly podcast: messy.fm/acpodcast
