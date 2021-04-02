Brandon is a true extrovert at only 10 years old. Those closest to Brandon describe him as outgoing, animated, and personable. He is quick to brighten anyone’s day with a smile, joke, or a lively conversation.
An active boy, Brandon enjoys playing several sports, including football, basketball, and soccer. When it’s time to decompress after a long day, he can be found watching YouTube and playing video games; some of his favorites include Roblox and Fortnite. Brandon won’t say no to a board game either, and he especially excels at checkers and UNO.
Brandon is in fifth grade and is a terrific student. He has recently expressed that math is his favorite subject. Unlike some other children his age, Brandon genuinely enjoys learning and he especially thrives when teachers and other adults provide praise and encouragement.
Ideally, Brandon would want to live with two parents. He thrives as an only child so he can receive the individualized attention he deserves. Pets are no issue for Brandon, and he even jumps at the opportunity to help take care of them by feeding or walking them.
Brandon has always been very family-oriented, and he maintains close bonds with two siblings. He longs for a home that shares his strong family values. Brandon loves Christmas and Halloween, so he hopes he can join a family with unique holiday traditions that he can be a part of. Brandon will bring energy and unconditional love to any home, and he deserves that love in return.
For more information about Brandon, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
