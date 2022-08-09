Antwan, 13, is a sweet and active youth. Those around him describe him as having a fun and energetic personality. When not attending school, his favorite activities are playing outside and crafting. He also enjoys “Pop It” fidget toys.
When the weather cooperates, Antwan can be found outdoors. His love of fun and boundless energy suits him well for playing with his friends and other children around his age for hours. Antwan also likes getting the adults involved in his play as he enjoys their company too.
When indoors, he tends to focus on his crafting. His crafting work is mainly coloring and painting. Like other youth his age, Antwan also enjoys watching others play video games such as Roblox or Subway Surfer.
This sweet boy has a heart of gold and is eager and excited to find a permanent family! A two-parented home would be best to focus Antwan’s energy. Antwan will be best served by being the youngest in the home.
For more information about Antwan and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
