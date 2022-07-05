Altariq, 18, has a polite and caring nature. Very empathetic, Altariq is quick to ask how someone’s doing and encourage those who need some motivation. At school, Altariq received a commendation for his good character, and this honor has meant much to him.
He appreciates the therapeutic power of sewing and uses it to decompress after a long day. His latest creative passions are editing videos and learning graphic design. In school, he loves math, art, and gym. He is an eager learner and active participant in all of his classes, and sincerely enjoys improving as a student and person. He hopes to attend Rutgers for arts and sciences or culinary arts.
A huge basketball fan, Altariq follows the New York Knicks. His perfect day would include going to a Knicks game to see the players and fans, getting his jersey signed, and enjoying a great meal with his favorite people. Additionally, Altariq likes to exercise and participate in sports as well.
Altariq has expressed that he values his positive mindset and that he’s able to be a good person even through tough times. He likes to share this positivity with others, and he looks forward to bringing this energy to a forever family. He craves structure and would like both a mother and a father – he would also do well with siblings. Altariq hopes for a family who can understand and support him, even if he is struggling.
For more information about Altariq and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
