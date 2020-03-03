If there were an award for a joyful, expressive child with a radiant personality, Josiah would win first prize. Despite his physical and verbal limitations, Josiah laughs and smiles a lot, and loves racing down a corridor in his wheelchair chasing a ball. His upper body strength allows him to navigate his wheelchair independently.
He’ll let you know how much he enjoys your company by sharing his latest sign language expressions. He loves watching TV with others, especially Mickey Mouse cartoons, but he also looks forward to being out in the community. An outing to Walmart in a shopping cart is one of his favorite activities.
This happy 8-year-old needs a nurturing family able to raise him in a loving, medically supportive setting. “He enjoys being untethered from his wheelchair and exploring a safe environment, interacting with others,” says his social worker. “Josiah is a playful child who has untapped potential.”
It has been demonstrated that medically fragile children often make remarkable strides when they feel supported by loving family members. Josiah, with his outgoing personality and joy for life, could benefit from and bring joy to such a family.
The Adoption Center has helped create families for more than 3000 children in this area since its inception in 1972. Most are children who live in foster care whose birth parents have been unable to raise them.
For more information about Josiah and other children available to be adopted, contact Sarah Marino at smarino@adopt.org or call at (267) 443-1872. Visit the Center’s at adopt.org.
