After all of the holiday celebrations, some people choose to ditch the alcohol in the New Year. The term ‘Dry January’ was coined for the purpose of setting an expectation for that first month. Unlike a New Year’s resolution, the challenge only requires one to abstain from alcohol for those first 31 days.
For some, Dry January presents an opportunity to give their livers a reprieve from partying during the holidays. For others, it is a way to ease into a complete, alcohol-free lifestyle. Some see it as a way to detox the body and begin the new year on a healthier note.
Whatever the reason, mocktails are a good way to help you get through this dry month.
Volstead is a zero-proof Vegan restaurant in Manayunk that is famous for their mocktails. The restaurant employs those in recovery and returning from incarceration, so it’s important to them to have a food and beverage program that anyone can enjoy. They pride themselves on a mocktail program where the seasonal and sustainable flavors are the stars, not the booze.
Try a few of their mocktails at home to help you kick-off your “Dry January.”
Tree Lighting
2 oz Ritual Zero-Proof Gin Alternative
1 oz Lemon Juice
1 oz 1:1 Agave Simple Syrup
2 inch Sprig of Rosemary
Wander & Found Pinot Noir Non-Alcoholic Wine
Use a lighter to flame rosemary and place it in a rocks glass, cover to smoke.
Add gin, lemon, and simple to shaker with ice and shake.
Add ice to rocks glass, strain drink over top, add a float of Pinot Noir over top.
Tis the Season
2 oz Cranberry Juice
1.5 oz Ritual Zero-Proof Gin Alternative
1 oz Lyres Orange Sec Non-Alcoholic Spirit
1/2 oz Lime Juice
2 dash All The Bitter Alcohol-Free Orange Bitters
Combine in shaker with ice and shake. Strain into chilled martini glass.
Garnish with lime wheel.
Partridge in a Pear Tree
1 oz Pear Nectar
1 oz Ritual Zero-Proof Gin Alternative
1/2 oz Lemon Juice
1/2 oz 1:1 Agave Simple Syrup
Surely Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Brut
Combine pear, gin, lemon, simple in shaker with ice and shake. Strain into champagne flute. Top with brut.
Garnish with rosemary sprig.
For more information on Volstead and their sober-friendly mocktails, visit volsteadzeroproof.com.
