Philadelphia is known as the largest outdoor art gallery, thanks to the more than 3,600 murals produced by Mural Arts Philadelphia, the nation’s largest public art program.
For over 35 years, the Mural Arts program has united artists and communities through a process to create art that transforms public spaces and area communities.
In honor of Black History Month, Mural Arts Philadelphia celebrates these communities by doing a special mural trolley tour that explores civil rights, freedom, and equality through the lens of the African-American artist and their art.
Mural Arts artist Ernel Martinez, whose works appear on the tour says it’s the community aspect that makes these murals so special.
“We have nearly 4,000 murals. Each one has its own story, you know, and they’re just not an artist painting a picture on the wall. There’s a ton of community engagement in the process. There are committee meetings to collaborations and dialogues and conversations with the stakeholders, with funders, with nonprofits, with city organizations, with Black leaders, churches, and pastors and community leaders,” he says. “You have all these cross-sections and interactions with different communities. These murals become the tools to facilitate these interactions.”
Martinez says the artist and community experience is different depending on the subject of the mural and it’s bigger than just bringing their art to the community.
“I’m doing a mural on Joe Frazier and I got a chance to work with a bunch of kids who are learning boxing in North Philadelphia. You know, they might kinda know about Joe Frazier, but they don’t really know that he grew up in South Carolina, that he adopted Philadelphia as his home and that he trained in Fairmount Park,” says the Kensington-based artist.
Programs like Mural Arts Philadelphia and its tours hold a special place in Martinez’s heart thanks to similar programs that helped the Los Angeles native fall in love with art.
“I actually grew up in Los Angeles, when I was little kid and I went to Publix, a middle school across town and I rode the school bus and along my school bus ride were these big murals. I was just blown away by the size, how realistic they looked. Years later, I found out that you know, how do you paint a mural, how to work large and how you take something that you have in your sketchbook and turn it into a giant picture,” Martinez says.
He says one of the best things about the Mural Arts program is it literally takes art and brings it into the community. It gives people a chance to access art and see themselves in the art.
“It’s huge for us to see ourselves in the art but it’s equally important for people to see as an artist and looks like them making the art,” Martinez says. “People of color making public art of people of color is vital because the kids can see how it’s been made, they can see themselves in the process and then they can also see the final product.”
The Mural Arts Philadelphia’s African American Iconic Images Collection Mural Trolley Tours run Sundays, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, begin at 1:30 p.m. and leave from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St.
