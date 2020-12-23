From the coronavirus pandemic upending education to college students making history, school district leaders receiving national recognition, and record-setting donations for a school district and two HBCUs, here are the top 10 local education stories of 2020.
Pandemic disrupts education for students, teachers, parents
In a school year unlike any before, students from K-12 schools, colleges and universities had to adapt to new models of education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving from the traditional classroom setting to a digital landscape, many school districts across the country had to distribute laptops to families, buy portable hotspots and call on private and corporate donations for assistance.
Although huge efforts have been made to reduce the number of students who did not have devices or internet access when the pandemic began, many districts still have no timetable for when students and educators can return to school.
Lincoln, Delaware State receive 20M donations
Lincoln University and Delaware State University each received a $20 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the most significant benefactors for racial equity causes.
The gifts are the largest ever received by Delaware State and in Lincoln’s 167-year history.
With her second cycle of charitable donations completed, Scott has given an unprecedented $4.158 billion to 384 nonprofit and charitable organizations in 2020.
In July, Scott donated $1.7 billion to 116 organizations, including at least 16 historically Black colleges and universities.
Robeson head is national principal of the year
Richard Gordon of Paul Robeson High School for Human Services was named National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He was also selected as Pennsylvania’s top principal by the Pennsylvania Principals Association in July.
Since taking over as principal of Robeson in 2013, Gordon has developed a model for college and career readiness with his staff, increased student and parent engagement in the school, increased student enrollment, acquired 30 community partnerships, and achieved an annual 95% student graduation rate.
The state Department of Education named Robeson a “high progress” school in 2017, and removed it from the state’s list of academically “high needs/lowest performing” schools.
Gordon, a 47-year-old native of Camden, New Jersey, has been an educator since 1996.
Time features Philadelphia school nurse
Rudolph Blankenburg Elementary School nurse Shelah McMillan is featured in Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year issue, which names front-line health care workers as Guardians of the Year.
McMillan, 46, appears on the publication's cover saluting health care workers' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has been with the district for three years and also works as an emergency room nurse at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Since April, she has worked with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, which provides free testing in African-American communities in the Philadelphia region that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus.
Lincoln President Brenda Allen's contract extended
Lincoln University’s board of trustees unanimously voted to extend President Brenda Allen's contract with a new five-year term effective July 1, 2020.
Allen, who became president of the nation’s oldest degree-granting Black university in 2017, is its 14th president.
Since becoming the president of Lincoln, Allen has led the university in raising more funds, improved student retention and four-year graduation rates, and ensured the school's re-accreditation.
Lincoln is now ranked in the top 10 HBCUs in the country and among the top 40 public institutions in the Northern United States. The school also has more stability in state funding and a growing enrollment base.
Penn pledges $100 million to city schools
The University of Pennsylvania pledged $100 million to the School District of Philadelphia, making the private contribution the largest in the school district’s history.
Penn’s $100 million contribution will be $10 million annually for 10 years. The money will be used to remediate environmental hazards, including asbestos and lead in the public school buildings.
Cheyney, Wistar Institute partner in life science
Cheyney University and the Wistar Institute formed a partnership to expand life science research education, training and business development opportunities in Pennsylvania. The institute is the sixth biosciences entity to join the university.
Through the partnership, Cheyney students will participate in the Wistar Institute’s biomedical research and training curriculum and gain hands-on laboratory experience through laboratory courses and internships that can progress into Wistar’s credentialed apprenticeship program.
Students will also train in biomedical research techniques and business development curricula that will be integrated into a comprehensive program over four years.
Black student blazes biopharm trail at Jefferson
North Philadelphia native Nafees Norris is the first African American accepted into Thomas Jefferson University’s Biopharmaceutical Process Engineering master’s program.
Norris, 26, is currently enrolled in the accelerated 12-month course of study and will graduate in 2021.
He plans to continue his work at Jefferson to obtain a Ph.D. He is also developing a scholarship for younger students called The Rise Above award. Norris earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Neumann University earlier this year.
CCP breaks ground on career and technology center
Community College of Philadelphia broke ground on a career and advanced technology center in West Philadelphia.
The $33.5 million technology-rich facility, which will be located at 4750 Market St., will provide career and advanced technology training for Philadelphia’s workforce, in addition to pathways to degrees, industry-recognized credentials and certification for students.
The center will also serve as the primary teaching hub for programs including Transportation and Logistics Technologies, Advanced Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Health Care, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and the Pre-College STEM Academy.
First Black woman gets NYU 'big data' masters
Philadelphia native Deja Bond became the first African-American woman to earn an advanced degree in data science from New York University. Bond earned the master’s degree in May.
She became interested in “big data,” as some call data science, when she did an internship at the Smithsonian National History Museum in Washington, D.C., as an undergraduate at Spelman College.
Bond, 23, graduated from the Girls High International Baccalaureate program in 2014.
