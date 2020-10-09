“Who can find a woman of noble character? She is more precious than rubies,” Proverbs 31:10
This is the life journey of centenarian Tonzie M. Redmond, a woman of integrity and great wisdom, she loves the Lord and is blessed to live a long, fulfilling life. God’s abundant grace and mercy allowed her to live through many eras. She saw the struggle of the Great Migration and the Civil Rights era but also witnessed the culmination, the election of Barack Obama, the first black president of the United States. On October 9, she will celebrate her 100th birthday!
Born in Iva, South Carolina to the late Rev. Joseph B. Sherard Sr. and Mary L. Collins, Tonzie was the eighth of 11 children. She grew up in a household of faith and attended Mountain View Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church. Her philosophy for life is derived from God’s Word as found in Matthew 7:12, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” and Exodus 20:12, “Honor your father and mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.” Tonzie not only cared for and supported her parents and siblings, she also nurtured her nieces and nephews as well. She was educated in the school system of Anderson, South Carolina. At age 17, Redmond emigrated north to Philadelphia, where she resided with her sisters, Omema and Zeora. Shortly thereafter she met and married Jette Fortson, and they made their home in the Carol Park section of West Philadelphia.
In 1948, Tonzie married Cleveland Redmond after a 15-year courtship. Her talents in baking, cooking, gardening and sewing served as the backdrop for many lasting memories to be made. They were married for 37 years and this union resulted in the birth of a precious baby girl named Terri Lynne.
In addition to keeping a wonderful home, Tonzie was also a working woman. She was a skilled laborer and an accomplished seamstress who was a member of the ILGWU for 44 years until her retirement in 1982. Following the legacy of her parents’ devotion and love of the CME denomination, in 1938 Tonzie joined Holsey Temple CME Church in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
She loved her church and traveled hours, catching two buses and a trolley car every Sunday, for more than 50 years, to get to and from church. Tonzie enjoyed listening to the majestic sound of the pipe organ and the angelic voices of the Cathedral Choir singing sacred hymns. Tonzie was honored, respected and recognized for her outstanding dedication and commitment and was a proud contributor to burning the church mortgage, and the recipient of numerous awards including, “Outstanding Parenting Skills as a Christian Mother” (1992), “Holsey Christian Legend” (2010) and “Mother of the Year” (2015).
Tonzie is also a loving mother who loves to put her baby first. Her seamstress skills helped to earn her daughter the reputation of being one of the best-dressed students in junior high and high school. She faithfully served as a member of the PTA, spent two years as a volunteer reading tutor and even took a job at Cherry Hill Knitting Mill to sustain her daughter during her collegiate career. When her daughter graduated from college, Tonzie’s support didn’t waiver. She championed her daughter’s political interests and aspirations by volunteering her time to assist with special events for state representatives, city council members and congressional campaigns.
Tonzie was filled with excitement and pride as she witnessed her daughter graduate from high school and college, receive national recognition for her work in community and economic development, and say, “I do,” at her wedding. In addition, she also derives great joy from being a doting grandmother. When the family realized that Terri’s career would require extensive travel, she didn’t hesitate to commute to Harrisburg and Hummelstown to care for her only grandchild, Marcus, whom she lovingly refers to as, “The sweetest thing I know.”
She played an integral role in rearing him and it gave her great pleasure to watch him receive his bachelor’s degree. Tonzie boasts of his many accomplishments including his work as a fashion photographer in New York City. After residing in Philadelphia for 81 years, Tonzie is currently making her home with her daughter in Hummelstown, PA. She is still an avid sports fan who loves to spend game day rooting for her favorite teams, the Eagles and the Phillies.
Tonzie enjoys watching ‘Family Feud,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ and ‘Funny You Should Ask,’ in addition to taking frequent trips to the Atlantic City casinos.
Her husband, Cleveland, and nine of her siblings have preceded her in death so she relishes her relationship with her youngest and only living sibling, Norain Hammond, who turned 95 on Wednesday.
She also enjoys spending time with her good friend, 88-year-old Margaret Hoffman. Tonzie continues to be a woman of unparalleled favor, beauty, compassion, humor, sophistication and style who lives her life to the fullest.
“Many have done well, but you excel them all ,” Proverbs 31:29, and the best is yet to come!
