The world has been using sweeteners for a long time. Before we had sugar everyone used honey to sweeten his or her food and drink. Sugar was discovered by western Europeans as a result of the Crusades in the 11th century and as time went on there was a major expansion of western European trade with the East which included the importation of sugar. Honey was expensive, so most people did not eat many sweet things. Honey was the primary sweetener in the Americas prior to the introduction of sugar cane.
Sugar cane was brought to the Americas in 1619, but the colonists couldn’t make it grow. The United States started their sugar production late in the game. England, France, and Portugal had Puerto Rico, Cuba, Hawaii and The Philippines to grow sugar.
When food companies want to entice consumers to buy their sweetened products, they like to use phrases like “honey sweetened,” “no fructose added” or “no unrefined sugar” as a marketing point. In most of our minds we think this product is healthier because it is more natural or less processed. We should all take note that “natural” is not always “healthy.”
We use a number of things to sweeten our food. Some made from plants and other developed from chemicals. You need to know what you’re putting into your body. Some of these sweeteners can be dangerous.
Honey
Honey is a sugar. It affects the body much the same way sugar does. Honey is a combination of two sugars, glucose and fructose. The make-up of the honey is determined by where the bee gathers the nectar. It’s said that honey is better than sugar but in most cases all the beneficial nutrients such as the B vitamins, zinc and selenium are cooked out of the honey if the processing temperature used is higher than 150. Honey also contains water, a trace of protein, a trace of fat and a trace of fiber. It is also widely held that honey contains small amounts of plant acids, waxes, gums, pigments and volatile oils, which may have antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Honey also acts on the body like sugar. So, don’t use more honey thinking it’s better for you. The quality of the honey can also be affected by the way the beekeepers remove the bees from the hive. Some large beekeepers use a toxic chemical to remove the bees. This chemical called carbolic acid can stay in the honey. It’s recommended that honey not be fed to infants younger than one year old because of clostridium bacteria. clostridium bacteria can cause infant botulism. This bacterium usually lives in soil and dust. It can also contaminate foods. Honey has been known to harbor clostridium bacteria. Infant botulism can cause muscle weakness, poor sucking, a weak cry, constipation and an overall decreased muscle tone. A parent can reduce the risk of infant botulism by not introducing honey or any foods containing honey into their baby’s diet until after the first birthday. Light and dark corn syrups may also contain botulism-causing bacteria. Older kids are able to handle this bacterium.
Sugar
Raw brown sugar is an intermediate stage of completely refining sugar. After squeezing the juice from sugar cane or beets it’s boiled, filtered and dried until it’s crystallized. The sugar has a brown appearance because the molasses has not been removed. Brown sugar in the United States is sometimes more refined than white sugar. Because of the value of the molasses the sugar is heated until all the molasses is removed. The sugar is colored by charcoal, which eventually changes the color of the sugar to light brown. Brown sugar or pure sugar,” usually called unrefined sugar, is believe it to be healthier than the processed form. The refining process, which is used to get table sugar, removes all trace minerals from the sugar plant, leaving us with “nutritionally empty calories.” Unrefined sugar has more fiber in it, which can add a little more nutrition. Unrefined sugar also contains 16 calories/teaspoon.
Agave
Agave syrup also known as maguey syrup, and commonly known as agave nectar, is a sweetener commercially produced from several species of agave, including Agave tequilana (blue agave) and Agave salmiana. Blue-agave syrup contains 56% fructose as a sugar providing sweetening properties. According to a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, agave’s GI has a value about five times lower than table sugar’s. Natural agave sweetener can be healthier for you than regular sugar, but most of the agave you can buy in stores is highly processed.
Molasses
Molasses is made from refining sugarcane or sugar beets into sugar. The type of molasses is determined by the degree of boiling that occurs during the processing. Light molasses comes from the first boiling. Dark molasses comes from the second boiling. This molasses is darker and thicker. The third boiling produces blackstrap molasses. This form of molasses is even darker and thicker. Blackstrap molasses contains the highest level of iron. Molasses contains vitamins and minerals, including iron, manganese, copper, calcium and potassium. It also has a lower glycemic value because most of the sugar was extracted during the triple processing. Molasses is also used to make Rum. The only down side to molasses I found was that it may irritate the gastric tract causing nausea and vomiting and may result in mild skin irritation.
Aspartame
Aspartame is an artificial non-saccharide sweetener that is 200 times sweeter than sugar. It is commonly used as a sugar substitute in foods, gum, puddings, gelatins and beverages. Aspartame is a methyl ester of the aspartic acid/phenylalanine dipeptide. (NutraSweet, Equal, Canderel) Some that have used Aspartame have suffered from headaches and dizziness. Animal studies have linked aspartame to cancer. Recent studies have linked it to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Saccharin
Sodium saccharin (benzoic sulfimide) is an artificial sweetener with no calories. It is 300–400 times sweeter than sugar. It can leave you with a bitter or metallic aftertaste. Saccharin is also used to sweeten products such as gum, puddings, gelatins, beverages, candies, cookies and medicines. Animal studies showed a link to bladder cancer. There is evidence that saccharin can cross the placenta. Experts advise pregnant women to limit use during their pregnancy.
Stevia
Stevia is a sweet-tasting plant that has been used to sweeten beverages and make tea since the 16th century. The plant is originally native to Paraguay and Brazil but is now also grown in Japan and China. It is used as a no calorie sweetener and an herbal supplement. Stevia is 250 times sweeter than sugar. There is a concern that raw stevia herbs can cause harm to your kidneys, reproductive system and cardiovascular system. It can also drop your blood pressure too low and interact with medications that lower blood sugar. It is suggested that you not use Stevia if you suffer from allergies to ragweed.
Sucralose
Sucralose is a zero calorie sweetener that is used sweetness to foods and beverages without adding calories or carbohydrates. Sucralose is made from a process that begins with regular table sugar. Then three select hydrogenoxygen groups on a sucrose molecule are replaced with three chlorine atoms, resulting in a zero calorie sweetener that is about 600 times sweeter than sugar. Sucralose provides sweetness, but its structure prevents enzymes in the digestive tract from breaking it down. Most of the Sucralose you consume (about 85 percent) is not absorbed. The small amount you do absorbed (about 15 percent), is never stored for energy. All absorbed sucralose is excreted in your urine.
High Fructose Corn Syrup
High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is a sweetener from corn syrup, which is processed from corn. It’s used to sweeten processed foods such as gum, puddings, gelatins, beverages, candies, cookies and soft drinks. Similarly to regular table sugar (sucrose), it’s composed of both fructose and glucose. There are no studies that suggest that HFCS is dangerous to our health.
Added sugar is not something we need to live a healthy life. But it does add a little sweetness to our life.
