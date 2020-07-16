Starting this weekend, a stretch of 12th Street in Midtown Village will debut Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. as the first ever “Tinsel in July” open-air Christmas eatery and restaurant. Tinsel, Philadelphia’s Christmas Pop-up Bar, will bring the sparkle and twinkle of the holidays to the street as the exterior, sidewalk and parklette outside Tinsel, Finn McCools, former Midtown Restaurant and Go Popcorn (along 100 S. 12th Street) all get a Christmas makeover with thousands of twinkling lights, bows, oversize candy pieces, presents, elves, Santa hats, bells and more. Look for giant Christmas in July palm trees, naughty or nice Christmas cocktails, grinch frozen boozy pops, Christmas music and socially distanced seating. —Photos by Kory Aversa and Society Hill Films
Kenny Duncan, co-owner of Main Attraction Unisex Salon, led the charge on speaking up for Black barbers who he felt were treated unfairly during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
