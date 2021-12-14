“People need art in times of crisis more so than not,” says TILT’s artistic director, CEO, and President Sarah Stolfa. Something she learned coming out of an intractable year indoors. Art is an essential practice to understanding our current conditions. From COVID-19 to the 2020 Presidential Election, art acts as the soapbox to the louder message. TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image understands this need and for this reason, they’re excited to open the call for artists as they prepare for their 7th annual Artist Residency Program.
TILT is an arts organization that strives to uplift contemporary visual creatives. Through educational programming and public exhibitions, TILT amplifies the message of Philly’s local artists.
This year, in partnership with the "Photographers Green Book," TILT will be offering a photographer a month’s residency to continue honing their artistic style. “We are really looking at artists who are coming to TILT or Philadelphia and this is somehow going to be a changemaker for them,” says Stolfa.
The resident chosen will have access to TILT’s artist lab, development tools like printers or scanners and will be provided a $2,500 honorarium, a $1,000 credit for supplies, and an additional $1,000 stipend.
Financial support is just as important as other tools Stolfa assures, “Once you're out of those university or academic settings, getting resources and the equipment to make your work is really not accessible because of the cost of the equipment.” Stolfa says about the realities of working as an artist. “It’s just an enormous amount of cost and many artists are not able to make a living off their artwork alone. Recognizing not everyone has those opportunities and just helping juggle that income versus expenses.” Stolfa says.
In addition to cost and tools, TILT is providing residents with seasoned expertise in printing from previous resident artists like Jay Simple, founder of Photographers Green Book. Simple will aid in selecting the resident for this program as well as helping the organization revitalize itself from within over the course of the next year. “We brought on Jay as a consultant to help the organization. [He] and I started having a conversation and one of the first things we started to talk about was the residency. How do we look at the process of the residency and the goals, and accomplish some things we're trying to do throughout the whole organization?” says Stolfa.
This residency was created with the intention of providing an artist with a lack of resources the creative materials they need to be successful. “We don't care if you have an MFA(Master of Fine Arts) or not, but if you don't have access to equipment, that is one thing we are looking at,” says Stolfa.
Although there isn’t specific criteria on who can apply, TILT’s committee is looking to equal the playing fields when it comes to access. As Stolfa mentions, college students or tenured professors with full access to art labs might have thoughtful work, but may not be considered as top applicants.
TILT is also looking for an innovative artist with something to say. When asked about what she’s excited to see, Stolfa made it very clear she isn’t just looking for a pretty image. She’s eager for work that conveys meaning and relevancy. “We're looking for impact, impact for the organization and impact for the artist and a unique sense of vision.” says Stolfa. Applications are currently open for the 2022 TILT artist residency. The submission deadline is Dec. 17, 2021. For more information, visit tiltinstitute.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.