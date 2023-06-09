Oshunbumi Fernandez-West grew up with ODUNDE, it’s something she knows as intimately as herself. From the inner workings, like prepping Africana dancers and musicians, to the minute details of captions on social media, Fernandez-West eats, sleeps, and breathes ODUNDE.
"It's not new to me, [ODUNDE] is all I know," says festival CEO Fernandez-West.
Launched in 1975 by her mother, Lois Fernandez — who was inspired by the Oshun Festival in Nigeria in 1972 — Fernandez-West has watched ODUNDE quickly become one of Philly’s premier celebrations to date. As Fernandez-West will say, growing up alongside the festival (Fernandez-West is one year older than ODUNDE), for her it’s more than just a street party with good food and better music, it’s a celebration of community and a tribute to her mother.
"I'm honored to keep my mother's legacy alive. This is an act of love for me,” Fernandez-West explains. "For it to grow to be the largest African American street festival in North America, it's a testament to my mother's will and to her strength because it wasn't easy."
With over 100 vendors, two stages for performances, and taking up 15 blocks from 23rd and South Street, it's clear Fernandez-West's legacy is growing with no signs of slowing down. ODUNDE is a festival that offers communities, particularly the ones affected by gun violence and high crime rates, a moment of joy and respite.
"Due to a time where people are on edge, ODUNDE reminds us as African Americans that we were a peaceful people, that we are loving people," Fernandez-West says, "because large amounts of people come to ODUNDE, large amounts, [and] nothing happens."
A cultural staple in Philadelphia that brings out the likes of Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, and over 500,000 attendees, ODUNDE has cemented itself as an integral part of Philadelphia history.
"If ODUNDE was a human, it was born and raised in South Philly," Fernandez-West adds. "That's why people find a connection."
Sponsored by Xfinity, this year's attendees can expect vendors selling food, clothing, traditional African jewelry and goods, and even a performance from R&B singer Chrisette Michele. And for those unable to attend or anxious about missing out on the great finds, the ODUNDE website will also act as an online store for those interested in making purchases.
Historically occurring on the second weekend in June, this year's celebration had several pop-up activations throughout the city to bring awareness to the festival touching down in South Philly.
This year, attendees were invited to learn about African head-wrapping styles and enjoy African cuisine at the Sky Lounge on Wednesday, and were also invited to a free yoga session in LOVE Park on Monday, all in preparation for Sunday’s larger event, which at the moment might look a little gray overhead.
Due to the Canadian wildfires that swept the Northeast on Wednesday, leaving behind a gray haze and burning odor, Philadelphians were told to limit any unnecessary time outdoors. As the air-quality in Philadelphia lessens in severity, from hazardous to unhealthy, resident’s can expect fluctuation over the course of the weekend as CBS Philly reports a low front will move the heaviest smoke towards Washington, D.C., leaving smoke still to come in from the west.
With hopes high for another great ODUNDE, Fernandez-West and company are in for what could go down as one of the most memorable — and grayest — ODUNDEs in the festival's history. The ODUNDE team wer asked to comment on the possibility of canceling due to air-quality concerns but declined to answer.
This year's ODUNDE Festival begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, near 23rd and South Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.