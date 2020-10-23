For most performers making it to big venues like Madison Square Garden, the White House, and Lincoln Financial field would be their life’s biggest triumph.
For Philadelphia jazz singer and three-time cancer survivor Jessy Kyle using her talents to help others fighting the same disease is her life’s biggest win. This Saturday at 7pm, the sultry singer will be a part of Philly Fights Cancer: From Home, a virtual fundraiser for translational research and clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer at the Abramson Cancer Center.
Since 2015 Philly Fights Cancer has raised over $39 million dollars. Kyle gave the Tribune a sneak peek of what to expect from the virtual event and shared why the event is close to her heart.
Tell us about Philly Fights Cancer: From Home
Philly Fights Cancer: From Home is our way of bringing this incredible event to our viewers. It's a chance for people to feel engaged and still feel the energy and emotion of the night, just from the safety of their living rooms.
How did you get involved with the event?
I was introduced to Nancy Abramson and Missy Dietz by the president of The HEADstrong Foundation, Cheryl Colleuori. When Cheryl told Nancy and Missy about my cancer triumphs, they were kind enough to invite to perform at Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4. I also proudly sit on the HEADstrong Board.
You’re no stranger to performing to a massive crowd, how is it different than performing for a virtual event?
It's a different energy for sure. I definitely feed off of the crowd but this event is so special that the emotion will still be there.
As a three-time cancer survivor, can you talk about what made you want to work with Philly Fights Cancer and the Abramson Cancer Center?
When the date of Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 was announced, I thought to myself, "I would LOVE to perform there. I have to perform there. I'm a singer, I'm from Philly, and I was treated at Abramson Cancer Center". It felt like it was meant to be.... and then as it happens, I met Nancy and Missy that night. It was kismet. It was a complete honor to share my story and my voice. It was a way to personally thank all of the supporters and for them to see a survivor whom they helped with their donations. It's an honor to do it again Saturday night.
What is your favorite song to sing?
The song I'm singing Saturday night, of course! Actually, my favorite song to sing is "Is it a crime" by Sade.
What can we expect to see when we tune in on Saturday?
I will share my story and really put a face to the many patients who will benefit from the money raised. It will be uplifting and empowering. I hope people will join and be inspired.
For more information on the Abramson Cancer Center or to join the free virtual fundraiser this Saturday at 7pm, visit phillyfightscancer.org
