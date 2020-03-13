Victoria Andreacchio of V’s Cupcakery is used to facing challenges head-on. She’s a mom, reality TV competitor, breast cancer survivor, small business owner, baker and so much more.
If you think Andreacchio’s name sounds familiar that’s probably because you recognize it from her appearances on Food Network’s “Cake Wars” and Netflix’s “Christmas Sugar Rush.” She says her time on those competition shows were easy compared to Philadelphia’s Let Them Eat Cake event.
“This is more stressful because it benefits little kids. When you’re on TV you’re gonna win for yourself, but with charity events, you’re trying to do something for other people. When it comes to Let Them Eat Cake, the event provides for the Variety Club. You want everything to be perfect for the children. I’m originally from northern Pennsylvania so I’m very familiar with The Variety Club. It’s based in my backyard. Anything that has to do with children and helping young children, I’m here for,” the Norristown mom says.
Andreacchio says that even though it’s a competition, Let Them Eat Cake feels more like a homecoming.
“Let Them Eat Cake is full of talented bakers and pastry chefs that compete and all of them are so friendly. We talk during the year and we are almost like a little family. You get to network, and that person can introduce you to another person who says, ‘You know, I want to open my own business. I don’t want to do it by myself. We could be partners,’” she says.
She looks forward to putting her can-do attitude and baking skills to the test at the Let Them Eat Cake event, which is tentatively scheduled for some time in the spring due to coronavirus concerns.
“My mentor introduced me to Let Them Eat Cake back in 2010. I participated as a student, and we won that year. We were a team of three. For the last few years, I’ve been competing as my own business,” Andreacchio says.
Mythical, Magical Beasts & Creatures is the theme for this year’s Let Them Eat Cake. Competitors are challenged to bring fantasy creatures of all kinds to life with over-the-top cake creations.
“Every year is a different theme. There’s no requirements or flavor to use your own imagination. There are no requirements for height. For most bakers and pastry chefs the minute they find out they are in any type of competition, they start thinking. It takes a while for me because I go back and forth with what I want to do and how to execute it. This year is going to be very interesting to see how many unicorns or Poseidon or sharks we see,” says the competitive baker.
As fun as the competitions are for the seasoned chef, she wants to see more people of color competing.
“I think a lot of people are afraid to go out on the limb of starting your own business, because it’s scary, and it’s hard. It’s hard to do,” Andreacchio says. “You could have a few great months then again November and December for all bakeries can be rough. You have to constantly keep training yourself and learning new techniques. And you have to network with other people. We have to help each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.