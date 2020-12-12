Some families pass down recipes and some families pass down physical attributes like hair color but for one Wynnefield family the spirit of giving has been passed down through three generations.
Eight-year-old London Jones wants to put a doll in the hands of as many little girls as possible this holiday season. She said she decided to start a “Dolls for Our Daughters” campaign after watching her mom and other ladies in her family collect toys through an annual toy drive.
“I was inspired to start the drive doll by the work my mom does with ‘What About Our Daughters’,” London said.
“What About Our Daughters” is a national initiative powered by SisterHood Inc. a non-profit organization lead by Hilda Covington. She founded SisterHood Inc. in 1996 and is now passing the torch to the millenials through “What About Our Daughters.”
Dolls For Daughters will be collecting dolls until Dec. 20. The unwrapped dolls are being distributed to over 500 underserved girls between the ages of 2 and 10, just in time for the holiday season. The drive will benefit women and girls who reside in women’s shelters, transitional housing and receive services from local food pantries and or community service programs. Charities that will receive the donations include SisterHood Inc., The House of Ruth, Unity in the Community, Women in Need and The Covenant House.
The Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive is a spin-off of the annual SisterHood Inc. Holiday Toy Drive that has benefited thousands of needy children for over 20 years.
The third-grader said she chose to collect dolls because she knew how much she enjoyed them and wanted to share that feeling with as many girls as she could.
“It makes me happy donating dolls to other little girls because I really like dolls and they make me happy. I want to make other girls just as happy,” London said.
Covington said she shares her grandniece’s love for dolls and couldn’t be more proud of the young girl’s willingness to give to others that are less fortunate.
“Growing up, if I got nothing but dolls and books for Christmas, I was good to go. You didn’t even have to feed me, just give me my dolls. London is the same way. London has impacted some of the other kids in our family. Some of the girls didn’t have dolls but London encouraged the ones that did to help the ones that couldn’t afford it,” she shared.
The pandemic has hit a lot of local families hard and the holidays may be particularly rough this year.
“This has been a challenging year, particularly for women and the youngest among us, and if we can put a smile on even one daughter’s face and make their holiday special, we know we made a difference and eased the minds of struggling mothers who have been impacted by this pandemic. With nearly one in eight families not having enough to eat, it can be challenging to put gifts under the Christmas tree,” said Tiffiany Vaughn Jones, organizer and campaign spokeswoman at WhatAboutOurDaughters?.
Covington said there’s something special between girls and their dolls and for the girls that receive them, they are more than just toys.
“It’s amazing to see little girls with their dolls and how they protect them. They love them the way they want to be loved and protect them the way they want to be protected. It’s a great teaching tool that we use,” she said.
The elder philanthropist said she never gets tired of seeing the look on the faces of those touched by her organization.
“I’ve never been much of a crier. I recognize the joy of something that says ‘this is mine’, you know, the joy of having something that’s your very own. I believe that is part of the power of our ‘Dolls for Our Daughters drive’. This is theirs,” Covington said.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.whataboutyourdaughters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.