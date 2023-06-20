Erika and Rodney McLeod will host the Change Our Future foundation’s annual Sneak Ball on Thursday, June 22 at the Vie by Cescaphe. Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s programs to help the youth. — Fisher Visuals
It’s June and that means it’s time to get ready for the Sneaker Ball. The Change Our Future foundation, created by former Philadelphia Eagle and Super Bowl LII champion Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika, will host its third annual Sneaker Ball, presented by Wingstop Charities. Emmy Award-winning anchor/reporter Jason Martinez of Fox 29 News Philadelphia will host the ball on Thursday, starting at 8 p.m. at the Vie by Cescaphe located in the heart of Center City.
The McLeod’s shared what they have planned for this year’s festivities.
Erika McLeod explained that there are some huge changes for this year’s ball she wants the public to know about. “Sneaker Ball will always be where fashion meets philanthropy. We are most excited about [the] outpouring of support. We have always been supported, however, this year, we launched our men’s youth mentorship program in the fall.
“It encourages our committee to put a call out there because our youth males really need mentors,” Erika continues. “In addition, we have been able to launch our second I AM Youth Leadership Summit event that gives us a lot of hope for the future.”
Erika wants educators to know that the foundation wants to continue to bring awareness to all the hard work that educators do to help build up the next generation.
This year, the foundation is honoring Malcom Jenkins, Dr. David E. Thomas, Dr. Melanie Jackson, actress and Emmy Award-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Sen. Vincent Hughes with a 2023 Game Changer Award.
The Foundation is also partnering up with three local Staples stores at 933 Montgomery Ave., 755 W. Lancaster Ave., and 2290 Oregon Ave., to help gather school supplies and assist children with their back to school needs.
“Staples has been a huge help not only this year, but the last couple of years,” Rodney said of the partnership. “In a few ways, when it comes to Change Our Future, they’re huge supporters of ours when it comes to the summit and now as well as the Sneaker Ball.
“The objective of the campaign is to support 400 students, and Staples is assisting us in achieving this objective by supporting 200 students,” he continues. “We request that our fellow Philadelphians contribute to the cause to help us reach this goal.”
Guests attending the ball are asked to bring supplies and a pair of sneakers to help support the youth for this upcoming school year.
“This year’s beneficiaries for that is Blues Babe Foundation (Jill Scott’s foundation), Barbers Who Care, and Philadelphia’s school district,” Rodney informed. “We are very excited to help lighten the load for so many parents.”
The McLeod family exemplifies what it means to walk with purpose by investing in youth and demonstrating genuine leadership. In Rodney, the football player is admired by young males, but the man is more impressive. Erika, who hails from a family of educators, raises awareness about the needs of the youth through her platform.
Additional sponsors for the ball include Aetna, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Community College of Philadelphia, J.P. Morgan, Sodexo, Don Julio, the Van Nunnekanmp Team, LifeBrand Inc., Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC., Staples, Philadelphia Style Magazine, Radio One, Breakthru Beverage, and Eagles Charitable Foundation, with a sneaker heaven powered by Glausangeles.
All proceeds will benefit Change Our Future’s 2024 programs and initiatives that have a direct impact on the community’s adolescents and families.
For more information on the McLeod’s, the Change Our Future foundation and the Sneaker Ball, visit changeourfuture.org.
