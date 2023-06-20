ERIKA AND RODNEY MCLEOD

Erika and Rodney McLeod will host the Change Our Future foundation’s annual Sneak Ball on Thursday, June 22 at the Vie by Cescaphe. Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s programs to help the youth. — Fisher Visuals

 Fisher Visuals

It’s June and that means it’s time to get ready for the Sneaker Ball. The Change Our Future foundation, created by former Philadelphia Eagle and Super Bowl LII champion Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika, will host its third annual Sneaker Ball, presented by Wingstop Charities. Emmy Award-winning anchor/reporter Jason Martinez of Fox 29 News Philadelphia will host the ball on Thursday, starting at 8 p.m. at the Vie by Cescaphe located in the heart of Center City.

The McLeod’s shared what they have planned for this year’s festivities.

