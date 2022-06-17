June for many marks the start of the summer. But June is also famous for another celebration, besides Juneteenth, Pride. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Pride all over the US, a month dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ history and visibility. Throughout the city, residents can find and participate in drag brunches, Pride marches, parties, historical events, and more all dedicated to uplifting and spotlighting the LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia and globally. While the city of brotherly love might not be San Francisco, one thing Philadelphia does know is how to celebrate love.
While the beginning of the month was filled with parties, marches, parades, and even drag bingo, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Pride in Philly. Walnut street restaurant Chatayee Thai, is still hosting Sidewalk Showgirl drag shows every Monday during the month of June. Hosted by Drag performer Brittany Lynn, a different cast of characters will be still stepping up and showing out for breakfast and brunch. Reservations are needed but tickets aren’t required. Trunc, the gay-owned, Black-owned, female-owned, and Vet owned gift shop and creative space will host Gay Pride and Equality pop-ups this weekend on June 18 from 4-7 p.m. at their Northern Liberties location. These pop-ups are a part of Trunc's special Pride events hosted every Saturday during the month of June.
Trunc is one of many stores prioritizing not only queer representation but Black and brown queerness as well. Putting visibility at the forefront of this year's Pride was a priority for many organizers. Just ask Amber Hikes, former executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs for the City of Philadelphia. “LGBTQ people are Black, Latinx, Asian, South Asian, folks with disabilities. We are the community and folks need to be able to see that out front and center, especially in a city that is as capitally diverse as this one is. And so if there's anything, that is our goal, it’s to make sure that we are changing the model, changing the frame, and really telling the truth about the expansiveness of the LGBTQ community, especially here in Philadelphia.” Amber shared.
Ashley Coleman, executive director of Galaei, a social justice organization shares that this year's Pride March also tried to be more inclusive, “I think one of the things that's really unique about this year is that for the first time, in 50 years of PRIDE history, the festival and the march are being coordinated by a team of entirely Black and brown, queer, and trans folks. So we are making Black history. We are making queer history. We are making Philadelphia history by making sure we're really truly taking care of each other,” Ashley says.
Those looking to celebrate their Pride and immerse themselves in the rich history of Black culture should find their way to Germantown for its Juneteenth Family Pride Picnic happening Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Centering on LGBTQIA families, vendors, and more, this event is bound to bring out the best in Germantown, Black, and gay culture. June isn’t over, and there's still a lot of love and Pride left.
For more information, visit phillygaypride.com.
