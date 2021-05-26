As theme park season approaches, roller-coaster enthusiasts living through the pandemic most likely have questions, starting with: Is it still possible to scream with abandon while hurtling through the air at whiplash speeds if you're wearing a mask? After a recent day at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia, I can assure them that a piece of fabric does not muffle shrieks. I heard aahs on Griffon's 205-foot drop and whoas on Alpengeist's multiple inversions and even released a few oh jeezes of my own while free-falling on Verbolten.
After months of keeping quiet and still, we have a lot of pent-up energy and suppressed howls to unleash. We aren't alone: Theme park operators have had a rough time, too, with many venues repeatedly opening and closing or remaining shuttered for more than a year. According to a study by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, the 360 theme parks in the United States lost $18 billion last year, a 40% decrease from 2019. However, the majority of parks survived the global health crisis and are preparing for a summer that we can all scream about.
"This year, everyone in the United States will be open and people will have options," said Robert Niles, editor of Theme Park Insider. "I think we will see the pre-pandemic experience return later in the summer."
As luck would have it, the risk level at theme parks is fairly low, especially if most attendees are vaccinated. The bulk of attractions are outside and in constant motion, so air is always flowing. Most high-adrenaline rides last mere minutes, which limits exposure to strangers. Plus, the likelihood of engaging in a long conversation while upside down is low. Though queues can be lengthy — a few parks have suspended their fast-track programs, such as Disney World and Disneyland, but many have kept them — most boarding areas are open to the elements. Parks are capping attendance, but once they return to full capacity, you can check wait times on apps and dodge the crowds. On a recent Friday afternoon, for instance, the Universal Orlando app was reporting a 15-minute wait at Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and a 65-minute slow march at Skull Island: Reign of Kong.
To stay safe, Sean O'Leary, vice chair of the committee on infectious diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics, said unvaccinated thrill-seekers should limit their time indoors. Visitors should also check the positive case rate and prevalence of variants in the park's region.
Visitors will face a few regulations, a combination of state and local laws plus house rules set by the park. Because of this patchwork of protocols, the directives will vary among theme parks that share the same parent company or home state. For example, Disney World in Orlando has been welcoming travelers from all over the country since July, whereas Disneyland in Anaheim, which resumed operations last month, is accepting bookings only from California residents. Meanwhile, 30 miles away in Los Angeles County, Universal Studios Hollywood is allowing fully vaccinated out-of-state guests, including children 12 and older who are eligible for the vaccine, inside its gates.
Parks are also eliminating safety measures. In this month alone, Universal Orlando Resort and Disney World discontinued temperature screenings, and Universal shrank the social distancing length from six to three feet. Disney World could follow suit. According to a message on its website, the park will "reduce physical distancing measures for Guests across many areas with a gradual, phased approach." However, it will maintain the six-foot buffer in select locations, such as restaurants and retail stores. Hersheypark removed capacity limits on its rides, but the staff will accommodate guests who prefer a little breathing room between themselves and strangers.
"There will be a gradual loosening of restrictions," Niles said. "The last one will be masks."
Until recently, masks were the norm. However, some parks are tweaking their policies in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement earlier this month that fully vaccinated individuals can forgo masks. At Hersheypark, fully vaccinated guests no longer have to wear masks or physically distance; unvaccinated visitors age two and older must still cover their faces, except when eating or drinking. The Pennsylvania park is not asking for proof of vaccination. Neither is Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Williamsburg, or their water parks, which adopted the same position.
Universal Orlando Resort is more inclusive: All guests are free to remove their masks outside, except at the attractions — from queue to exit. At its Islands of Adventure, masks can come off during the water ride but must stay on in the boarding line. They are not allowed on the slides and in the pools at Volcano Bay, for entirely different safety reasons. Disney World also modified its stance on the issue: Masks are "optional in outdoor common areas" but mandatory at the attractions and theaters and on transportation vehicles.
Cedar Point's more relaxed mask rule predates the CDC's news bulletin. "Face coverings are recommended on rides," said Tony Clark, a spokesman for the Ohio amusement park. "They are not required outdoors, as long as social distancing can be maintained." However, it added an amendment this week: Guests must wear face coverings indoors unless vaccinated.
At Busch Gardens Williamsburg, I was constantly reminded about the mask rule — through signage, public announcements and gentle nudges by employees. Those moments are now vestiges of another era. If I had visited the park a week later, I would have felt the kiss of a 50-mile-per-hour roller coaster on my bare cheeks.
To discourage crowding and cross-pod contamination, some parks, such as Six Flags venues in New York and Chicago, are cordoning off tables and blocking off seats on select rides. Hersheypark has increased ride capacity to every row but will accommodate guests who request space between themselves and other riders. In a similar vein, the companies have suspended or modified activities and attractions that draw throngs of spectators. Most famously, Disney has paused its nightly Magic Kingdom parade and fireworks spectacle in California and Florida, and it no longer allows characters to embrace guests and sign autographs.
Theme park regulars accustomed to rolling up to the gate and buying a ticket that day will need to adjust their MO for the immediate future. Advance online reservations are required at many places. For Disney parks, you must purchase an admission ticket and make a theme park reservation for a specific day. Hersheypark requires reservations through the end of the month.
Niles recommends researching the status of the attractions beforehand, since some might not be running. The parks' websites usually list the ones that are available.
