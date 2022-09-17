Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the streets of Philadelphia and forced residents inside — self-care and wellness have taken a priority in many lives. Finding time to rest, maintain a healthy diet, and tend to our collective mental health needs has become a president for many who saw the results of poor mental and physical health during the span of the pandemic. For Danielle Massi, founder of The Wellness Collective, wellness isn’t a new hobby, it’s a lifestyle choice she’s dedicated herself to, and is eager to introduce to others. Starting with her latest book titled, ‘Shadow Work: Healing Processes to Unlock your Dream Life,’ coming September 20.
Diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 29, Danielle understands the meaning of the word wellness. Only in her recovery did Danielle realize her relationship to wellness needed to change, “I opened The Wellness Collective after a cancer journey that I had. So this mission is everything to me,” Massi shares with the Philadelphia Tribune. “Teaching people to be preventative and to take care of themselves so that they don’t end up like I did. I was 29 years old when I was diagnosed with cancer. And that’s not even unheard of anymore — it’s becoming more and more common. So for the Wellness collective, the goal is to help people add wellness into their day in a way that doesn’t make it feel overwhelming. The same way we also go to the grocery store, or binge watch a TV show, it’s just another thing that we do when we can find ways to help us feel good about who we are and bring us back to homeostasis.” Danielle states.
Providing aid to hundreds of Philadelphian’s who pass through the doors of The Wellness Collective located on Broad street, Union Square Press decided that Danielle’s guidance deserved a broader audience, thus ‘Shadow Work: Healing Processes to Unlock your Dream Life’ came to be.
“Shadow Work [has] been my life’s work for the past five years or so. It’s the thing that I eat, sleep, and dream about. So when it came time to write the book, I was very interested in making sure that I outlined as much of the process as possible, while not making it feel stale. A lot of this book is also about me and my life stories and that’s how I demonstrate how Shadow Work, works in the process” Danielle says on writing the book. For those unaware, shadow work is unearthing repressed parts of yourself locked away due to trauma, past memories and experiences, and attempting to heal those parts. Danielle’s book aims to help readers get in touch with their repressed selves in order to change their sense and understanding of wellness. “The overarching theme is healing things that are stopping you from being able to live a life where you feel healthy and balanced and safe in your own body.” Danielle shares.
A former licensed psychotherapist, Danielle saw that many of us were only scratching the surface when it came to healing. While talk therapy and even anti-depressants can be a solution, she wondered how much work was there left to do, specifically root work. “I always felt like we never got to the root cause of the issues, we’d make things better temporarily, but it never felt like a closed case. With shadow work, we get to the root. It’s like pulling something up, so deep from it’s core, like pulling a weed out of the ground. But we’re not just ripping it up and leaving it there, we’re healing the soil, we’re putting nutrients back into it.
That’s what ‘Shadow Work’ is. So no matter where you are in your journey, shadow work is the process of getting to the root and healing it so deeply that you never would have known that it was there in the first place.” Danielle says. For those interested in healing themselves both conscious and unconscious self, check out ‘Shadow Work: Healing Processes to Unlock your Dream Life.’
