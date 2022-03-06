As the seasons begin to change our face and hands will continue to be exposed to drying conditions like wind and sun exposure, so it’s important to keep it protected especially as we come out of the harsh winter conditions.
Licensed cosmetologist and beauty expert, Naeemah Johnson knows a thing or two about maintaining healthy skin.
“As a young girl, I suffered from rashes and uneven skin tones due to eczema,” said Johnson. “I have always been a skin care junkie, trying tons of products to clear my skin. I’ve tried everything from Noxzema to Shea Butter.”
Motivated to heal her own skin, Johnson spent a lot of time researching methods and remedies to improve the skin and has collaborated with a formulation company to produce her own products using key ingredients like vitamin B5, marula oil, coconut oil, biotin, and collagen. The NBeauty skin care line includes products that both clean and hydrate the skin, and are designed to combat dryness.
Johnson said, “Now, as an adult I realized I needed to upgrade my skin care regimen, and ditch the pharmacy brands. Nbeauty Advanced Skin Care line is all about that natural glow. It will treat uneven skin tone, break outs, and aging skin issues.
“The best thing you can do for your skin is avoid products that dry the skin out, and this may sound corny, but drink lots of water.”
Johnson’s salon and spa, NBeauty Inc. has locations in Ardmore and Philadelphia, serving the community for more than 20 years. During the pandemic, Johnson expanded her services to include non-invasive treatments and enhanced her high-end skin and hair care collections so customers could take the NBeauty experience home with them.
Johnson said, “The big game changer in my eczema cure was actually not stressing about it. I researched and added natural ingredients that would clear my skin up and it worked. I believe the stress made my eczema worst.
“The rule of thumb is to be consistent in your skin care routine. Put the products right in front of you. I keep my cleanser in my shower, and the other products right next to the toothpaste.”
To learn more about skin care or the NBeauty Salon and Spa, visit nbeautyinc.com.
