Face masks remain something a polarizing topic over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the vast majority of people have been compliant with the many safety protocols put in place due to the virus, some still take issue with wearing face coverings.
The fact that there's still no national mask mandate in the United States, with state and local governments varying significantly on implementation of mask rules, certainly doesn't help matters. Texas and Mississippi are among the 13 U.S. states that have lifted mask mandates.
And while most European countries have been enforcing face mask requirements, the rules on where and when they need to be worn vary, particularly when it comes to wearing them outdoors.
Lisa Maragakis, an expert in infection prevention from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, stresses that "wearing a face mask is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus," but the resistance towards masks is apparent.
Back in January, flight attendants for American Airlines admitted to CNN Travel that trying to enforce mask wearing has become the hardest part of their job, so it's perhaps no surprise that maskless travelers have been causing problems at tourist sites.
Authorities in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula recently closed the Chichen Itza Maya ruin site after police reportedly complained of maskless visitors despite the fact that wearing masks in public is mandatory in most parts of the country.
However, while the absence of face masks was clearly a concern, Yucatan Tourism told CNN Travel that the site was actually closed due to overcrowding.
"The archaeological zone of Chichen Itza was closed only during the Holy Week season [from April 1 to 4, reopening on April 5] for preventive reasons in the presence of COVID-19, to avoid crowds and as a priority for the health care of visitors and locals, and not because of the absence of the use of masks," a spokesperson said via email.
'Lack of leadership'
But why are so many tourists seemingly ignoring the rules around mask wearing?
According to Michael O'Regan, a senior lecturer at Bournemouth University and former assistant professor at the Institute for Tourism Studies, the issue is a complicated one.
"You can see that there is a level of selfishness there," O'Regan tells CNN Travel, pointing out that some travelers who've already been fully vaccinated may feel that the rules don't apply to them.
O'Regan points out that some officials have sent out confusing messages by being openly dismissive of mask wearing.
For instance, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador famously said he would not wear a face mask after recovering from Covid-19, while former US President Donald Trump openly mocked face mask wearers during his last year in office.
"There's a lack of leadership around mask-wearing," O'Regan adds.
Some local authorities have been handing out hefty fines to those who refuse to comply in order to clamp down on rule breakers.
Unorthodox punishments
However, Balinese officials have come up with a rather unorthodox punishment for maskless travelers.
While those who are deliberately non-compliant are subject to a 100,000 rupiah ($9) fine, visitors who admit to having slipped up, for example, bringing their mask out with them but forgetting to put it on, have been given the option of doing push ups, or even sweeping the street instead.
Badung regency Public Order Agency chief I Gusti Agung Kerta Suryanegara told the ABC that 80% of those who received a fine were travelers.
In recent weeks, various videos of tourists completing push-ups have been posted online.
"The fine is absolutely nothing, but the videos might be a deterrent," says O'Regan.
He believes authorities need to be tougher when it comes to handing out fines, otherwise some may think they can break the rules and get away with it.
"If there's conflict, it can have an impact on the image of a destination," says O'Regan. "But if you get the image that it's a free for all. That there are illegal parties happening and no one is obeying the rules, that can give the destination an even worse image."
