A person’s health can impact one’s quality and length of life. However, healthcare is hard to obtain at times. The issue of not having proper access to something that is vital to living a long, happy life can not be easily solved. Various charities like CF Charities are constantly working to close the gap to proper healthcare.
Since 2008, CF Charities has been working to increase healthcare access. They provide programs to enrich child education and services to those who do not have proper healthcare, but they also provide mentorship, scholarships and exposure to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Their goal is to nourish students interested in science and healthcare.
The founder of CF Charities, Dr. Larry Caplin, says that the healthcare gap will only be narrowed though education, access and engaging the leaders of tomorrow from these under-served communities to become part of the solution within their communities.
Caplin says that over the past 14 years, “We have had a lot of people who have gone through the program who have been trained as dental assistants, pharmacy techs or other healthcare techs and some have gone to college or professional schools and we have helped fund their education post high school.”
One of the ways Caplin and CF Charities raise funds is through their annual CF Charities Super Car Show in Philadelphia. Every year, the charity partners with current and former professional athletes, educators and car enthusiasts to put on this car show that ultimately raises money to expand educational opportunities for the youth and raise awareness to expand school based health services.
Caplin, who is a dentist, says his love for cars inspired this unique fundraising opportunity for healthcare.
“I was worn out with the same (charity) events over and over and over again. When I was twelve years old, I was working at a shop sweeping up the floors and emptying the trash and working on cars. I grew up where cars were a part of my family culture and my upbringing,” says Caplin.
He noticed the attention he received from acquiring rare cars and racing and decided to use that attention to raise money for care.
According to Caplin, the car community is very philanthropic. He hopes to see them on June 4 and expects thousands to come out and enjoy the Super Car Show held at the Wells Fargo Center parking lot. Attendees will see over 500 rare, exotic, super cars. The show will also feature a police escorted parade called Philly Drives For Kids, where 150 vehicles will parade through Philadelphia for five miles. In its tenth year, they have a goal of raising at least $250,000 for the organization.
Caplin prides himself on engaging students that would have probably never envisioned themselves as being part of the healthcare solution. He is a product of the Philadelphia public school system, worked his way through college and went to the University of Pennsylvania. His company, Docs Health, provides healthcare to military bases and he has worked with the adult and juvenile prison system to provide care as well. Through the charity, he gives back to under-served communities while he tackles this healthcare issue.
“It bothered me that so many people that I saw, whether in the military or in corrections, had little to no dental care until that point. I was asked to bring care to the public school system for the City of Philadelphia. I only agreed to do it if we would also create a pipeline for the kids within the schools to go into dentistry or other healthcare areas as a profession,” says Caplin.
Avoiding negative health outcomes requires consistent care and preventative actions. Caplin says the barriers to access to healthcare are influenced by economics, lack of access or providers in communities and education on how to prevent disease. Join Caplin and CF Charities at the Super Car Show for a $5.00 donation and help provide healthcare to those who need it.
For more information, visit CFCharities.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.