The Shofuso Japanese House officially opened on March 23, at the start of the 2022 cherry blossom season and its traditional cherry blossom festival is set to take place in-person, and has expanded into a three day celebration.
The 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival, this year known as "The Sakura Concert Series of the Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival", will take place in West Fairmount Park and the Horticulture Center on the weekend of April 8-10.
The festival, in partnership with the Parkside Neighborhood communities, has been reimagined and will be different from anything they’ve done in the past including spotlighting local artists and using the power of music to bring people from all neighborhoods together.
“Although the house has been there since 1958, there really hasn't been a lot of efforts from Shofuso to engage the local residents. And that's sort of changing now, in light of the pandemic and the incredible amount of social discourse that we're all having, [for instance] the aftermath of the George Floyd uprising and also anti Asian hate that we've seen,” said Rob Buscher,Associate Director of Organizational Culture.
"The Sakura Concert Series of the Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival" is free and open to the public. Events will explore the intersections of Japanese and African American culture, from traditional to contemporary, through a range of musical performances by multi-ethnic Hip Hop, Jazz, and Percussion musicians. While food and drink will be available for purchase in the newly added beer garden, visitors are encouraged to come out and bring their own picnic supplies to gather with family and friends under the blossom.
Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center will also be open with special extended hours (11am-7pm) during the festival days, but paid admission is required to visit it.
In August 2021, The Japanese America Society of Greater Philadelphia received a Re:imagining Recovery grant from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage and are now utilizing those funds to restructure their approach to Japanese cultural events, with the ultimate goal of becoming more inclusive of the Parkside Neighborhood's residents, and deepening relationships with and connections among Asian American and Black Communities in Philadelphia.
“There's this kind of need to be more intentional about the ways that all cultural institutions do their work. So, with the Japan America society, it's sort of a shift because, historically, people who operated the Japanese house and garden in the early 1980s until maybe late 90s, they were Japanese American, but in the last 20 years, it shifted to become more like Japanese expats, [Japanese immigrants who recently settled in the states], as well as some other folks who are not Japanese,” said Busher.
According to Busher, now that more Japanese Americans are back in the Shofuso space, they are also looking to engage with the predominantly Black residents of Parkside both through culture and the collective organizing work that's being done in other Japanese American community spaces.
“For the "Sakura Concert Series of the Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival" we're really focusing on music,” said Busher. “When I was approaching this, this program and then kind of working with our local neighborhood consultants. Music is the connection point that we all saw immediately between Japanese Americans and African Americans,”
“The importance of both Jazz and Hip Hop both in Japan and among Japanese American communities. I mean, it's just such a part of our community. There's a lot of cultural exchange that happens when you look at Japanese streetwear and like the introduction into a kind of American hip hop fashion. Casio keyboard presets, were some of the early emcees of the 80s. Their beats may have been completely different, just looking at the technological level. There have been these kinds of interesting conversations happening for a long time,” said Busher.
Each day of the re-imagined Cherry Blossom Festival explores some of those connections.”
“Friday, April 8, we're having a Hip Hop show and we got a group of performers, some who are Japanese American, others who are African American, who are kind of along this similar theme. We are looking at this as a cultural exchange, finding Hip Hop as a common ground to be able to do that,” said Busher.
That concert will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Fairmount Park, and is free and open to the public
“Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m., we have a virtuoso Japanese Hawaiian taiko performer named Kenny Endo, he'll be performing with his troupe. And following that we have a local artist in residence, a Nigerian born artist who has been based in Philly for the last 20 years who is a graphic Artist and DJ,” said Busher.
The resident artist will perform a live video art presentation during his DJ set on a projection screen.
“That'll be among the cherry blossom trees,” said Busher. “That's happening Saturday evening and then on Sunday, it's going to be an afternoon long concert from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. that highlights both kinds of the percussion bands. We're going to be looking at mainly taiko, but we are planning to work with some of the neighborhood drum lines and headliners for Sunday's performance are actually from the Philadelphia Jazz project. They're coming in to do a special tribute performance of John Coltrane's peace on earth.”
Coltrane debuted that piece in Nagasaki, Japan in 1966.
“So there's this kind of story that goes along with it,” said Busher. “He went to go visit the ground zero of the atomic bomb and Nagasaki, and was so moved by that you know, he then performed the song and concert the following night.”
“Given Coltrane's local connection to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, we figured it would be a great opportunity to highlight this and resurface that story, especially given that the month of April is also Philadelphia Jazz Heritage Month,” said Busher.
The last headliner scheduled for Sunday April 10, is a Japanese Jamaican reggae band from Brooklyn.
For more information and to check out the full lineup, visit japanphilly.org/
