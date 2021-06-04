For the first time ever, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s annual flower show will bloom outdoors. Being held at South Philadelphia’s FDR Park, this year’s theme is “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece”. The 2021 Flower Show will spotlight eight brand new major exhibitors and feature over 75 floral and garden installations across 15 acres of land., showcasing the most designers, gardens, and floral displays in the show’s history.
World-renowned East African gardener, Wambui Ippolito, will be one of the eight fresh voices represented at the flower show this year.
“I was born in Kenya, but my bloodline is all over East Africa. I moved here to the U.S. because my mother was a diplomat when I was little,” said Ippolito.
Ippolito said she spent most of her young adult life on her grandmother’s farm in Kenya and recalls her early horticultural experiences.
“We have a family farm there and I spent so much time outside. It was such a beautiful and magical place with the wildlife and the plant life. My mother was always the gardener. I was the one kid that she had that was always going with her to buy plants. So, that’s where my love of plants comes from, from my ancestors, my family and my mother doing ornamental gardening. Wherever she was, she always had a beautiful space,” said Ippolito.
Ippolito is a trained horticulturist, garden designer and lecturer based in Staten Island. She left her career in international democracy to complete horticultural training through the New York Botanical Garden’s School of Professional Horticulture.
“I applied to the School of Professional Horticulture at the New York Botanical Garden and I was the first black woman to graduate from the school and the third of three Black people who have gone to the school since its inception,” said Ippolito.
Her hard work paid off and earned her some A-list clientele in addition to being named one of Veranda magazine’s “Revolutionary Female Landscape Designers that You Should Know”.
“I worked for Martha Stewart at her estate and I worked for David Letterman, but I had also started my own business on the side,” she said.
Ippolito’s business is currently being run out of New York City, where she also the founded of the BIPOC Hort Group. According to it’s website, the group’s mission is to “amplify diverse voices and narratives outside the dominant culture advocate” of horticulture.
When she isn’t using her green thumb, Ippolito spends a lot of her time mentoring students and young people.
“I’m always trying to teach people, to help people and to get people into gardening. If you’re on my crew and you work on my crew, I’m always trying to get you to really love gardening. I want you to take classes and to continue to really become a professional,” Ippolito said.
Drawing on memories of her homeland from her childhood, Ippolito plans to add her on unique twist on the show’s theme of “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.
“My garden is ‘Etherea’, which means peace and green. And the theme for this year was habitat and I know that habit is not just human, it’s human and animal. So my garden is one that instills peace in the humans who interact with it and the pets that they have. So if you have cats and dogs, this is a peaceful environment to just reconnect with nature, and watch the birds and the bees coming and going and watch your animals running around. It’s just a healing garden really. Nature is healing. Nature is mother. I have a pond in the shape of the womb, the triangle. Around the world and throughout ancient history, the triangle has always been the symbol of the womb. The pond is actually the focal point. The garden leads you to the pond, like it’s leading you back to your mother,” Ippolito said.
For more information on Ippolito and other Philadelphia Flower Show exhibitors, visit phsonline.org.
