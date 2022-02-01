It’s Black History Month and the Philadelphia City Institute has ways for the entire family to celebrate with their Pieces of Black History event. Guests are invited to design their own quilt square based on their favorite Black writer, novel, or historical figure, which will later be displayed in the Institute at the end of the month.
“The inspiration came from a book called “Show Way” by Jacquline Woodson, which details the life of a young girl who was enslaved, and at the age of seven. She had gotten sold without her parents, all she had was a needle, thread, and pieces of fabric. She started to sew together these designs which later became maps for slaves to follow to freedom. They called it Show Way, which showed slaves how they could escape to freedom in a safe way, kind of like a code. So that’s where the inspiration came from.” says local librarian Sharontina Huzzy.
The Philadelphia City Institute, in Rittenhouse Square, organized this programming in hopes of raising awareness around the beauty within Black art and history. Bringing rich culture to the community is not just a goal for the Institute, but one of the foundations of their work.
“I love creative projects like this, and being one of the only Black librarians in my immediate South Philadelphia cluster, it just means a lot to be able to celebrate Black history and service representation to younger African American children,” says Huzzy.
With Omicron still lingering, the Institute is promising a safe environment for all. Huzzy shares that with proper precautions, the Pieces of Black History event is sure to go on without a hitch. “[With] this program you can come, take squares home with you and bring them back. But everyone does still have to wear masks to enter the library, they have to keep it on at all times. We still keep the general parameters in place.” Huzzy says.
Philadelphia City Institute is hopeful participants will walk away from this experience with a newfound appreciation for Black history. “I think it’ll be a great way for the community to collectively see how Black figures have inspired us throughout our lives.”
Within African-American traditions, quilts have always been a staple piece in Black story-telling. More than just fabric for warmth, quilts are highly regarded and serve a purpose in representing the long history of being Black in America, “Quilts usually tell a story, and I think creating this in a way that would allow the community to collectively come together and give a piece of themselves to show the bigger picture of how Black figures have inspired us will just be a beautiful thing.” Huzzy says. “I’m hoping that people can just get a piece of connectivity. I think right now the world is just in shambles — having even a small project like this that can bring people together can really show the cohesiveness that still exists in our communities.”
Starting Feb. 1, everyone is invited to participate in the quilt-making process, Monday through Thursday from 2-6 p.m. and Fridays from 2-5 p.m. at the Free Library Philadelphia City Institute.
