For the past few years, the Lov’n My Curves Fashion show has been one of most highly anticipated events at Philadelphia Fashion Week. Even though the show was virtual year, the audience was still treated to lots of full-figured fashion this past Saturday.
The event grew out of one woman’s frustration at the lack of trendy fashion for the plus size market.
As a full-figured woman herself, Dr. Marquita Williams realized that the clothing options for curvy women and girls were minimal and the styles available were less than exciting. She found that even the work of some of the most experienced fashion industry minds didn’t reflect what could exist for the fashionable curvy woman.
After years of trying to get others to include the plus size fashion in their shows and campaigns, she decided to create her own space.
“I imagined an opportunity for curvy women that is a movement, a sisterhood of empowered curvy fierceness that demonstrates for other women that beauty has no size, intelligence has no size, excellence has no size, entrepreneurship has no size,” Williams said.
She connected with her two fashion-loving friends Nicole Connell and Vakeycha Rogers and the Lov’n My Curves movement was born to empower and inspire men and women of size and stature to embrace their full beauty, unapologetically, with a dignity that shines from the inside out.
“We are all uniquely beautiful and fashion is for EVERY body, so lets be free to be our best selves, inside and out,” she said.
