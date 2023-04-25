DR. LISA LOURY-LOMAS

Dr. Lisa Loury-Lomas, the eastern are director of The Links, Incorporated. — Submitted

The 47th Eastern Area Conference of The Links Incorporated will be held at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, located at 1201 Market Street, from April 26-30. The city’s skyline will be lit up in green and white to welcome the more than 1,000 members anticipated to attend the “Phenomenal Women Who Empower & Elevate” conference in the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. Members from Virginia to New England will participate in empowering seminars and a massive community service project addressing widespread poverty, hunger, and food insecurity in Philadelphia.

Dr. Lisa Loury-Lomas, the eastern area director of The Links, Inc., asserts that social, economic, and environmental challenges place Black communities at a greater risk of starvation than their white counterparts. “While in Philadelphia, we hope to engage in impactful activities and dialogue designed to make a lasting difference for needy families and college students and to raise community awareness about eradicating food insecurity.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.