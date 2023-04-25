The 47th Eastern Area Conference of The Links Incorporated will be held at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, located at 1201 Market Street, from April 26-30. The city’s skyline will be lit up in green and white to welcome the more than 1,000 members anticipated to attend the “Phenomenal Women Who Empower & Elevate” conference in the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. Members from Virginia to New England will participate in empowering seminars and a massive community service project addressing widespread poverty, hunger, and food insecurity in Philadelphia.
Dr. Lisa Loury-Lomas, the eastern area director of The Links, Inc., asserts that social, economic, and environmental challenges place Black communities at a greater risk of starvation than their white counterparts. “While in Philadelphia, we hope to engage in impactful activities and dialogue designed to make a lasting difference for needy families and college students and to raise community awareness about eradicating food insecurity.”
For community members that aren’t familiar with the Links, Loury-Lomas spoke on the significance of the conference, why it’s important for Black women to fellowship during these hard times, and what the organization’s values are.
“The Links is a 76-year-old organization. It’s one of the oldest organizations that focuses on ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans and others of African ancestry,” Loury-Lomas explained. “The focus is on five areas: Services to youth, the artist, national trends and services, international trends and services, and health and human services. We are grounded in two tenants: friendship and service.”
Membership to the organization is by invitation only, says Loury-Lomas “as it’s an organization of friends. Our friends sponsor us.”
She also expounded how the organization goes about welcoming younger women in this new landscape of womanhood.
“We are really deep in our traditions. As the eastern area director, I consider myself a traditionalist with an edge. So we’re always trying to be contemporary and evolving with the times.”
One of the highlights of this year’s conference is celebrating its origins, which is in Philadelphia where the organization was founded.
“We are very excited to be coming there, and fortunately for the city, we are intent on spending money,” said Loury-Lomas. “We are expecting over 1,000 women. We have a pre-conference workshop focused on parliamentary procedures.
“The actual conference begins on Wednesday. We are also gathering to put together food packets to address food insecurity. The mayor of Philadelphia [Jim Kenney] and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who is a Link, will also be joining us.
“Kindred the Family Soul is going to entertain us as I’m a huge neo-soul fan. Thursday, there will be an afternoon with Kem who has written a new book and will bless us with a medley of songs. Friday, we are having an old school party with a DJ Jazzy Jeff, and on Saturday, Pieces of a Dream will help close out the celebration.”
On Sunday, at the Mother Bethel AME Church, the conference will come to a close with member of the Delaware Valley (PA) chapter of The Links Inc. Leslie Tyler for a special worship service where all is welcome to attend.
Loury-Lomas shared why it’s important for Black women to have sisterhood and dispel this myth of “The Strong Black Woman.”
“I believe that COVID has made us acutely aware that we’re all tired,” she starts. “We are being retraumatized over and over again. I am a mental health professional and psychologist. This really speaks to my work.
“As Black women, we need to redefine what we consider to be strength, that means saying no and choosing ourselves.”
It’s this type of empowerment that makes The Links so special and necessary during these times where Black women need and deserve fellowship and support. For more information on The Links, Incorporated, visit linksinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.