The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and Mayor Jim Kenney announced today, August 30, 2022, that the city is interested in finding an artists to create a permanent Harriet Tubman statue to sit at the North Apron at City Hall.
The open Call for Artists (minority, female, or local artists) comes after the community and stakeholders have requested for a permanent Harriet Tubman statue. Turning to minority, female, or local artists is one way the Kenney Administration and OACCE continue to prioritize minority opportunities, a cornerstone in their initiatives and programs.
“Our Administration and OACCE have always been committed to public art that celebrates and showcases the stories of African American contributions to this country’s history while also developing or supporting various opportunities to increase the diversity of artists,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “In that spirit, it is important that we listen to the voices of those in the community and incorporate that feedback into our vision of commissioning this permanent statue. Opening the process to a Call for Artists is the appropriate next step as we begin telling the powerful stories of historic Black figures to all who visit City Hall.”
From January 11 to March 31, 2022, the City of Philadelphia hosted the temporary Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom statue by artist Wesley Wofford at City Hall, in celebration Tubman’s 200th birthday.
In response to city officials announcement, Wesley Wofford stated, “I fully accept the decision made by the City of Philadelphia. Because of Kelly Lee and the OACCE's leadership and vision, the City of Philadelphia is having conversations about honoring Harriet Tubman in the city where she first experienced freedom. This addition to the city is long overdue and I look forward to seeing it and many more monuments celebrating these untold American stories in the future.”
The open Call for Artists is looking for artists to design a statue that celebrates Harriet Tubman’s story but is not limited to a design of another African American’s contribution to our nation’s history. It will open before the end of 2022, as OACCE plans to announce the selected artist and design by Fall 2023 with hope to have the project completed and installed by Fall 2024.
To learn more about the City’s Call for Artists process or if you want to sign up to receive the open Call for Artists, visit creativephl.org.
