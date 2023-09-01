On Aug. 25, folks gathered in the auditorium of the African American Museum of Philadelphia (AAMP) to listen in on a moderated conversation with husband-and-wife Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays, authors of “AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home.”
Guest moderator and journalist Dyana Williams set the tone for the night with an exercise for the audience.
“Close your eyes,” she instructed. “Call upon a thought and feeling of one of your favorite childhood memories of your family home — the furniture, the paintings on the wall, the smells or your bed. How does it make you feel?”
“AphroChic,” first as a blog and brand established in 2007 and now as an interior design guide, is concerned with holding space for the diversity and design of the Black home in America in its multitude of forms. It’s not just about being seen, it’s about being recognized and celebrated in ways that can’t be experienced outside of the sacred space of home. “This book is a reclamation of who we are,” Hays said
“What we really wanted to accomplish was to create something that lasts. We didn’t want to establish ‘AphroChic’ as a trend or a style that has its moment and it goes. We wanted to look at design as a cultural artifact,” said Mason. “Improvisation and self-expression are such big parts of our culture — our homes were never meant to look like anyone else’s.”
Throughout the book, readers are invited into 16 different homes of artists, entrepreneurs, performers and more with striking visuals and insightful text covering their individual narratives of what home means to them. Hays shared that when asked, every homeowner said their home meant safety. The Black home is the one place in America where they can just be themselves and have liberation in expression and experimentation without societal limitations.
“These weren’t necessarily designer spaces, that wasn’t the idea,” Hays said. “The people in this book, this is how they live. It’s very true and authentic to who they are. We not only wanted to capture their home, we also wanted to capture them.”
Portraits of the residents precede the pictures of their homes. The photographer, the late Patrick Cline, was also able to capture candid moments of play and joy in the homes. However, Mason and Hays were intentional to share all the dimensions of the story, addressing issues historically — and currently — faced in Black communities such as gentrification and redlining.
“We tend to talk about the Black experience from one angle or the other: Black suffering or Black joy,” said Mason. “The reason we have history and the households woven together the way they are [in the book] is because we needed to show that both of these things are experienced and that they’re not two sides of the same coin. It’s all one story viewed from different angles.”
After a quick questions and answers session, guests were invited upstairs to the AAMP gift shop to purchase the book and get it signed by the authors. Mason and Hays took some time and chatted with each person, still brimming with passion and purpose to keep the conversation going.
Together the authors are building upon legacy by uplifting stories that can be passed down from generation to generation. Even the name of their brand is a representation of that; the spelling of “AphroChic” is an ode to the couple’s hometown of Philadelphia.
The brand includes its own magazine, a podcast and a shop for all your interior design needs. You can find them on instagram @aphrochic.
