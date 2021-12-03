The African American Museum of Bucks County and Parx Casino hosted their “Building Our Dream” fundraiser event on Thursday, to raise money to renovate their new museum home at Boone Farm in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
The “Building Our Dream” Fundraiser event featured complimentary hot and cold hor d'oeuvres, live jazz music and a silent auction. There was a special appearance from original Tuskegee Airmen member, Dr. Eugene Richardson. Philadelphia native Kim Sledge of the Grammy-award winning group Sister Sledge performed and included the hit song “We Are Family” in her selections.
The night included an award ceremony to honor the Bucks County 2021 “Hidden Figures”. The “Hidden Figures” are Bucks County natives that have created an illustrious career for themselves or have done great things for the community. This year’s honorees included: Dr. Marion Lane, Claire Smith, and the late Sam Snipes Esq.
Dr. Marion Lane is a retired educator and a children’s book author from West Philadelphia. She is involved in many organizations and societies that help preserve Bucks County’s history.
Claire Smith is an award winning sports journalist and a pioneer in the baseball community for 40 years. She was the first woman to cover a MLB beat full-time, covering the New York Yankees for the Hartford Courant. She is now an associate professor at her alma mater, Temple University.
Samuel M. Snipes, Esq. was a lawyer that started his 50 year career in 1953. He practiced law in Yardley, PA specializing in estate planning and civil law. In 1957, he represented Daisy and Bill Myers, an African American couple that was trying to move into Levittown, PA. They were met with much adversity and Snipes stepped into help outside the courtroom. Samuel Snipes passed away at the age of 99 in 2019. His family was there to accept the award on his behalf.
