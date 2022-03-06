Licensed cosmetologist and beauty expert, Naeemah Johnson shares 13 tips and DIY best practices to maintain healthy skin.
Tip #1
Stay Hydrated
Drink lots of water.
According to mayoclinic.org, the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is: About 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day for men. About 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day for women.
Water helps the body to flush out toxins
The benefits of water also includes premature aging, faster healing, reduces puffiness, maintains healthy ph Balance, and tightens skin.
Tip #2
Embrace a Skin Care Regimen that includes a Cleanser, Toner, and Moisturizer
“It’s what you do consistently, not occasionally that will make all the difference,” said Johnson. “Cleanse, tone, and moisturize daily.”
Tip #3
Use a Toner with SPF Protection
“SPF protection is extremely important no matter how dark or light your skin tone is,” said Johnson. “Using a toner is also super important for balancing out your skin tone.”
Tip #4
Never Wear Makeup to Bed
Sleeping with makeup on can possibly cause pores to get clogged and trap pollutants in the skin.
Tip#5
Change Pillow Cases Often
Oil or bacteria on the pillow case and transfer to the skin.
To minimize breakouts and reduce oil, it is recommended to change the pillow cases often, and cotton and other breathable fabrics to minimize the transfer of oil and help to reduce breakouts
Tip #6
Keep Lips Moisturized
Apply a lip balm or moisturizer several times a day including before going to bed.
Tip #7
Try a Steamy Shower to Improve Skin Hydration
But don’t make it too hot or stay in too long
Hot water can dry skin out further, melting some of the skin’s natural oils
Try to stick to warm water, which will clean skin and help keep moisture locked in
If you must have a hot steamy shower try keeping it short to avoid the hot water from breaking down the proteins which can help to retain skin’s moisture
Tip #8
Try At Home Dermaplaning
“At home dermaplaning can be done with a razor blade. It removes dead skin as well as hair,” said Johnson.
Tip #9
Look for products rich in Vitamin C , Cucumber, Rosemary, and SPF 30
Tip #10
Avoid Excessive smoking and alcohol consumption
According to Jonhnson excessive smoking and alcohol consumption will show up as a dull appearance in the skin.
Tip #11
Don’t Skip A Good Night’s Rest
Tip #12
Avoid sunbathing without skin protection
Tip #13
Don’t stress About It
“The big game changer in my eczema cure was actually not stressing about it. I researched and added natural ingredients that would clear my skin up and it worked. I believe the stress made my eczema worst,” said Johnson
“The rule of thumb is to be consistent in your skin care routine. Put the products right in front of you. I keep my cleanser in my shower, and the other products right next to the toothpaste.”
Keep up with the latest hair and skin trends by following @nbeautyinc @spabeautie and @iamnbeauty.
