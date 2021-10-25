In celebration of the Barnes’ latest exhibition, Suzanne Valadon: Model, Painter, Rebel, they held their first Young Professionals night since March of 2020. In keeping with that theme, the night was all about individuality and self-expression. Guests were encouraged to embrace their inner rebel—whether that meant rocking bold colors, striking patterns, or shimmering metallics, the fashions of the night their part!

