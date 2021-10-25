In celebration of the Barnes’ latest exhibition, Suzanne Valadon: Model, Painter, Rebel, they held their first Young Professionals night since March of 2020. In keeping with that theme, the night was all about individuality and self-expression. Guests were encouraged to embrace their inner rebel—whether that meant rocking bold colors, striking patterns, or shimmering metallics, the fashions of the night their part!
The Barnes Foundation welcomes back its Young Professionals Night
