Currently on display at the Barnes Foundation, “Through My I: Art from SCI: Phoenix” is a selection of paintings, collages, and other mixed-medium pieces created by 10 artists from the State Correctional Institute — Phoenix, a southeast Pennsylvania maximum security prison for men. Tasked with interpreting the theme of life beyond the confines of prison, the men were given no parameters or instructions on how or what to create., only the reassurance that their imaginations could run free, even if they couldn’t in reality.
William “Bill” Perthes, the Bernard C. Watson director of adult education, has partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia through their Restorative Justice Program to curate this exhibit for the fourth time in six years. Each year, he’s continually stunned by the creativity embedded in each piece.
“I am constantly amazed at the level of not only creativity, but the intellectual depth of the work that they create,” says Perthes.
Before joining the restorative justice program, many of the artists were untrained and picked up skills from members of their cohort. The “Through My I” exhibition not only showcases their skill and technique, but functions as an opportunity for artists to illustrate their experiences of being inside prison while simultaneously looking beyond it. Whether attempting to convey innocence or revealing life under incarceration and their personal struggle with the judicial system, these men created a window into a world many viewers would be unfamiliar with otherwise.
Located on the first-floor classroom in the Collection Gallery, a collage titled “Lost for Words” by Robert E. Rigler hangs near the entrance. The piece, which is made of shredded paper, acrylic paint and paper-mâché features the word “free” in bold, bright letters. A literal example of the motif.
In artist Felix W. “Freddie” Rodriguez, Jr.’s painting titled “Count Down,” a pair of eyes look past a black slit decorated in tally marks, the year 2045 painted in the center. Artist Al Collantes painted a brightly colored portrait, the face of a child exposing their teeth and wearing large pink heart-framed glasses, it’s titled “Cruzie.”
“Our hope is that when [audiences] see the work, they connect to it as one human to another, and that the humanity of the artist is something they experience,” says Perthes.
Perthes also appreciates how the exhibit deconstructs archaic tropes of what an inmate is.
“We talk about them as prisoners, as if that’s some sort of cohesive category of people, when they’re just as individual as the rest of us.”
Wanting viewers to leave with their curiosity piqued, Perthes knows this exhibit, for some, could be seen as controversial. But his concern wanes as an institution like the Barnes champions work from artists from different corners of the world.
“If people know anything about [Dr. Albert C.] Barnes, it’s about his personality, that he could be a challenging person,” Perthes shares, “but also because of this engagement with work outside the norm of cultural institutions in the early part of the 20th century. And that’s something we celebrate today.”
With the success of the program, Perthes hopes to expand this project into women’s facilities, hoping to recreate the passionate creativity found in SCI: Phoenix. But until then, he looks forward to the small impact made both inside prison, and out.
“If in any small way, we can continue to highlight and to lift up voices that otherwise are silenced, that’s what’s important to us.”
Now on display through Aug. 21, visitors can see “Through My I: Art from SCI: Phoenix” at the Barnes Foundation today.
