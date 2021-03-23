Afea Tucker
It’s Women’s History Month and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating Black women who rock ‘n’ roll.
For years, Black women have literally laid the foundation that shaped rock ‘n’ roll into what it is today, often without little fanfare or recognition.
All too often the legacies of powerhouses like Ma Rainey, Betty Davis, Merry Clayton, and the Shirelles are left untold.
This year, to celebrate Women’s History Month, The African American Museum of Philadelphia(AAMP) will shine a light on the many Black women who’ve paved the way from rhythm and blues to rock ‘n’ roll.
“This is the kind of programming that we offer at AAMP, celebrating Women’s History Month. We celebrate Black history all year round, that is our mission. Black art, history, and culture, and this narrative of reclaiming our narrative it’s something that we love bringing to our audiences,” said Dejay Duckett, Director of Curatorial Services at AAMP.
AAMP has partnered with the Center for Experimental Ethnography at the University of Pennsylvania for a live virtual conversation with author Dr. Maureen Mahon about her book “Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll”.
The digital event will take folks on a virtual journey with stops at some of the biggest moments in rock ‘n’ roll history imaginable.
“I’m so excited to have this talk and the best part of my job is being surrounded by Black excellence and genius and Maureen’s work is just that,” said Duckett.
Rock ‘n’ roll began long before Elvis, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones.
“I started this project because I have been a lifelong fan of music and from the time I was a teenager. I was especially interested in rock music and I realized that I really didn’t know that much about the African American women who have been involved in rock ‘n’ roll,” said Maureen Mahon, author of “Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll” and cultural anthropologist in the Department of Music at New York University.
The further she got into that history, the more she wanted to know.
“As I got into the research, I started to wonder why aren’t their stories more prominently spotlighted in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. So, I also wanted to address that in my book,” she said.
The panel, which takes place on Thursday, March 25, will be rounded out by two of Mahon’s colleagues from the University of Pennsylvania. Advance registration is required.
“Two of my friends Dr.Guthrie Ramsey and Dr. Deborah Thomas, who are both professors at the University of Pennsylvania will be part of the panel. All three of us have focused our research and publishing on African American diaspora culture and we’re all actively involved in doing that kind of research. Dr. Ramsey is a musician in addition to producing scholarship about the music, he also makes music. Professor Thomas before she went into the academy was a professional dancer. So they bring a lot of perspective on the arts, not just people who studied the arts but as practitioners,” said Mahon.
During the panel, Mahon will discuss details about musical contributions and the cultural impact of artists like Tina Turner, Philadelphia’s own Labelle, and New Jersey’s the Shirelles. The conversation will also discuss how dominant views of gender, race, sexuality, and genre affected these women’s careers.
“I hope people will take some pleasure in learning the stories of artists and take away a kind of new perspective of thinking about rock ‘n’ roll and look at it as a genre where African American women have been involved and have been influential on other artists. I’m hoping that people will start to get a broader idea of African American women’s creativity and contribution to the arts,” said Mahon.
For more information or to register, visit aampmuseum.org
